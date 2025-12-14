Google Maps just added a feature that solves one of driving’s most annoying problems, but there’s a catch

Google Maps just launched one of its most useful features yet. It now makes it easy to find your car in huge, confusing parking lots. This is perfect for anyone who has ever walked out of a store and faced a sea of similar-looking cars while clicking their remote hoping to hear a beep. The new feature tracks where you left your car automatically, like a personal digital helper.

But here’s the big problem. According to Android Police, this automatic tracking only works for iPhone users right now. If you have an iPhone, you’re lucky. But if you use an Android phone, you’ll have to save your parking spot manually for now. This is hard to accept for Android fans, especially since Google owns both Maps and Android.

The best part about the iPhone version is that it works on its own. You don’t need to remember to turn it on. This removes that awful moment when you realize you forgot to mark your spot after you’ve already walked away from your car.

Google quietly rolled this out without much noise

Google didn’t make a big announcement about this new feature. Instead, Google Maps Senior Project Manager Rio Akasaka shared the news on LinkedIn. He explained how the automatic tracking works. Akasaka said you just need to get in a car with Google Maps and connect your phone through USB, Bluetooth, or CarPlay. Once you finish driving, a small pin appears when you open Google Maps next time.

This feature makes driving much less stressful. When you disconnect your phone from the car, Google Maps knows the trip ended and saves that exact location. This is great when you’re rushing into a stadium or airport parking garage and don’t have time to use your phone. Just like unlocking all maps in games requires following specific steps, finding your car now requires no effort at all.

Google Maps is rolling out a new feature designed to help users find their parked cars more easily, especially in complex or crowded parking areas, by automatically detecting where the vehicle was last parked and saving that location for up to 48 hours before deleting it once the… pic.twitter.com/yVYmF72RPe — The MES Times (@themestimes) December 14, 2025

The system won’t save your location forever though. Your parking spot gets saved for 48 hours or until you move your car, whichever comes first. Forty-eight hours is enough time for most weekend trips or long shopping visits.

Google hasn’t completely forgotten about Android users. You can still save your parking location in Google Maps easily. You just have to remember to press the button yourself. Once you park, open Maps and tap the blue dot that shows where you’re standing. A menu pops up where you can select “Save parking.” You can even add a note like “Level 3, Section 2A,” which helps in big garages. Unlike poorly planned schemes that fail, this manual method actually works well when you remember to use it.

There’s also a fun customization option. You can put your actual car on the map. Open Maps, start navigation, and tap the blue arrow showing your location. You’ll see different vehicle types and colors to choose from. Pick one that matches your car and it becomes your driving symbol. That custom car will show up on the map where your parking location is saved.

