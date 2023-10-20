How to Unlock All Maps in Endless Dungeon

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The many Districts in Endless Dungeon are some of the game’s best aspects, but they must be unlocked in a specific way.

Although the maps are procedurally generated, each District has its own distinct theme, architecture, and enemies. Each starting area connects to two different lower areas. You can select where to go next when descending through the station, assuming that you have unlocked that District. But how do you even unlock them?

How to Unlock New Districts in Endless Dungeon

You must find a District Key and bring it to the Saloon. There, next to the hacker, you can deposit your key and unlock a new area. However, finding a key is a bit random. Open all chests in the maps you visit and hope one will come out. It seems that you have better chances when doing so in a map that connects to an area that you want to unlock.

Remember that looking for chests also means you have to risk opening more doors each run. You need to navigate through an area that connects to the District you wish to unlock. While doing so, you may or may not come across a purple neon key known as a District Key. Once you have a District Key, visit The Hacking Post. There, you can use the District Keys you’ve found to unlock new districts. It also lets you check the hero quest goals you haven’t completed yet.

What Happens When You Unlock New Districts?

Unlocking new Districts opens up new routes to the final floor and significantly enhances the game’s replayability. There are nine districts in total. Each District leads to another two up to the one that leads to the final stage. Once you get familiarized with each map, you can also learn how many Resources you will have to spend, how many turrets you might need, the beast characters for each route, and so on.

Keep in mind that unlocking Districts in co-op mode simplifies the process of gaining access to new maps. In fact, co-op is by far the best way to play Endless Dungeon since you share much of the progression with your squad members.

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2023