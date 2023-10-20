Endless Dungeon: All Resource Types Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Although the game might seem simple during its tutorial phase, Endless Dungeon has many different collectible items and resource types.

In order to last longer in each run, it’s important to understand how to collect each of these resources and the optimal ways to use them. If that seems intimidating or overwhelming, don’t worry. It’s more intuitive than it seems.

Endless Dungeon Resource Types and What They Do

This resource is spent whenever you place a turret, so it’s often considered the most important one. Science: This resource is used to access new technology. You can unlock new types of turrets at Research Terminals as long as you can pay their Science cost.

The primary resources – Industry, Science, and Food – are obtained each time a door is opened. Although you can break some items and get some points from interacting with objects, opening doors is the main way to get more resource points. However, be careful and remember that you might also find enemies every time you open a door, making the subsequent waves harder as a consequence.

Dust is a rare resource and is mainly used to light up dark rooms. Using Dust isn’t always worth it and requires some good tactical thinking. For instance, if bugs must go through a dark room to reach your Crystal Bot, it might be a good idea to power it up and place a bunch of flame-throwing turrets.

Lastly, Scraps and Cells are used to purchase character buffs and Saloon upgrades. These improvements are significant enough to feel like progress but not enough to make the game feel much easier. They do make a difference, but you still have to think tactically, play well, and hope that the RNG gods are on your side.

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2023