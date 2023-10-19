Endless Dungeon Co-Op Progression and Unlocks Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Endless Dungeon co-op experience is something else, and is probably how its experience was first envisioned. It even has its own co-op progression system when you are playing online, allowing you to share unlocks and much more. If you’re looking for an explanation of how co-op progression works, we’ve got you.

How Shared Progression Works in Endless Dungeon Co-Op

The gameplay remains pretty much the same when playing in co-op mode, except that each player controls a character and the resources during each crawl are shared among players. There are exceptions, though. For instance, certain elements tied to the host player, such as the crystal bot and hero weapons found in multiplayer, are connected to the host’s progression.

However, overall resources, map progression, story, achievement unlocks, and even crypto key unlocks for the final boss are shared among players, allowing everyone to progress together. This shared progression extends to other aspects of the game as well. For example, resources picked up by any player are shared among all players in the same lobby. This allows each player to upgrade their characters separately without having to replay the game.

In addition to this, Hero Quests can be completed together in the same lobby. However, these quests are character-specific and need to be completed by the player using that character. Districts or maps get unlocked by all players as you pick up keys. Crypto Keys and Library Unlockables are also fully shared in co-op.

What Isn’t Shared in the Endless Dungeon Co-op?

Some aspects of your progression in Endless Dungeon are tied to the host’s upgrades. This includes weapon upgrades, which are random pick-ups, not load-outs, and hero unlocks. These weapon upgrades are often minor buffs that don’t create any significant disparity among players, so don’t feel discouraged to play co-op if your friend got a couple. You won’t be far behind because they have 10% more damage when far from the Crystal Bot.

Besides, it’s pretty easy to unlock heroes when playing co-op. You just have to visit the area that allows you to recruit a character in the Saloon and talk to them. To be more specific, hero Unlocks are partially shared. While all players do get access to all maps, they still need to enter them quickly in their own lobby to unlock dialogues for heroes.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2023