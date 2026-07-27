Austin Police fatally shoot an unarmed Black 17-year-old at a playground. Police Chief Lisa Davis calls it ‘a suicide by police’

Austin police officers fatally shot an unarmed 17-year-old at a neighborhood playground early Friday morning, KUT News reported. The incident occurred in the 10100 block of Baden Lane, and Police Chief Lisa Davis has since characterized the event as “a potential suicide by police.”

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The situation began at 3:51 AM on Friday when the Austin Police Department received a 911 call regarding a teenager who was reportedly brandishing a gun in a parking lot. According to the department, the call was traced back to the teenager’s own phone. Audio recordings released by the police show the dispatcher asking the caller which services were needed, to which the teen requested police. The caller then hung up and did not respond to follow-up attempts from dispatchers.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the 17-year-old on a playground. Body camera footage shows the officers approaching the teen and repeatedly instructing him to keep his hands up. Shortly after, the teen reached toward his waistband, appearing to lift his shirt. The officers opened fire immediately, striking the teen and causing him to fall. The footage shows officers firing again when the teen appeared to move while on the ground.

The department is currently conducting both criminal and administrative investigations into the shooting

Following the shooting, officers secured the area and attempted to provide aid until emergency responders from Austin-Travis County EMS arrived. Despite these efforts, the teenager was pronounced dead at 4:25 AM. A search of the scene revealed no firearm, though Chief Davis confirmed that a water bottle was found in the teen’s waistband.

Austin, TX🚔



🚨A 17 y.o. called 911 & reported that a suspicious person had a 🔫 in his waistband🚨



•Officers arrived, located the suspect & gave clear commands to “keep your hands up”.

•The suspect then abruptly reached into his waistband.

•Multiple officers… pic.twitter.com/x2i9gP6NWO — police.law.news (@policelawnews) July 25, 2026

The three officers involved in the shooting are Alexis Cruz, Jake Pitcher, and Avery Zucchi. Each has between two and four years of service with the department and has been placed on administrative leave according to standard protocol. Chief Davis noted that the officers entered the situation believing they were confronting an armed individual, which influenced their rapid response.

“Officers are often required to make life-or-death decisions in seconds. This was a rapidly evolving incident,” Davis said. She also expressed her condolences to the family, stating, “A young man lost his life. I cannot imagine the pain and the grief that his family is going through, and I want them to know that I am thinking about them. And I am very sorry about this incident.”

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from community advocates. Chris Harris, a board member of the nonprofit Equity Action, described the event as a “horrible tragedy.” He pushed for a full, independent investigation, arguing that the shooting exposes significant flaws in how the community interacts with law enforcement. “It’s a horrible indictment on the institution that people in our community know that they can call the police, and be killed by them, even without harming anyone, even without having a weapon,” Harris said. “It demands overhaul, upheaval of this institution.”

Chas Moore, the founder of the Austin Justice Coalition, echoed these concerns while pointing to the department’s history with mental health crises. He questioned whether officers could have utilized different tactics when encountering a young person in distress at that hour. “This young boy, and all people that call 911 needing [a] mental health response, should not be at danger of losing their lives,” Moore stated.

The department is currently conducting both criminal and administrative investigations into the shooting. These efforts are being led by the APD Special Investigations Unit, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, the APD Internal Affairs Unit, and the Austin Police Oversight Office. Officials maintain that the investigation remains in its early stages.

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