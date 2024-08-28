Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Luffy using his hat to cover his face in One Piece's anime adaptation.
Image: Toei Animation
Category:
Anime
Entertainment
Manga

Anime Piracy Sites Are Finally Shutting Down After Industry-Wide Crackdown

One of the world's biggest entertainment industries is cracking down on its biggest opponent.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 28, 2024 11:20 am

While anime and manga have always been popular with niche communities, in the past decade, both mediums have exploded, and it’s difficult to avoid the influence that series like Demon Slayer, Naruto, Dragon Ball, and so many more have had around the globe.

Recommended Videos

As the industry has grown and legal distribution has become more widespread, production companies have finally decided to take a step in cracking down on one of their biggest roadblocks: piracy.

Naruto-20th-anniversary-poster

Every entertainment industry has dealt with piracy in its own unique ways, but for anime and manga, it can be complicated. There are tons of websites that host unofficial “scanlations” – scans of manga that are translated without holding rights to localizing the original series – of manga, or unofficial distribution of anime series.

There have been talks for several months now that both industries would begin taking measures against this, with Kumamoto Prefectural Police arresting two individuals in February 2024 on charges of various Copyright crimes for distributing leaks illegal scans from Weekly Shonen Jump.

More recently, more than ten popular unofficial anime streaming sites have been wiped from the web, proving how hard industry officials are working to get anime fans to support the official release and distribution of their favorite series.

Which Anime Streaming Sites Were Shut Down?

Haruhi-Suzumiya-sitting-at-a-desk-on-a-computer

In the recent anime piracy crackdown, the following piracy sites were shut down:

  • filmoflix
  • papadustream
  • animesuge
  • vidsrc2
  • 2flix
  • theflixtor
  • mov2day
  • fboxz
  • cinezone
  • aniwave (9 Anime)
  • zoroxtv

While it may be frustrating to some to see these sites shut down, there’s no better time to support the official releases of anime and manga, with publishers and global distributers ramping up the releases of of physical and digital media, and most anime being released with a simulcasting schedule that allows Western fans to watch anime the same day as Japanese audiences.

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.