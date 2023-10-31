Attack on Titan Final Chapters Special 2 English Dub Release Date Window

Image: Mappa

Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 4, the final episode of the Attack on Titan anime, is closing in fast. Eren Yeager has declared war on the world itself, and his former friends and longtime enemies have come together to stop him before he wipes humanity off the face of the planet.

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime of all time, and fans have been waiting ravenously to find out when the English dubbed version of the final episode of the decade-long saga will be available. So let’s not waste any more time; here’s when the English dub of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 4 is coming.

Attack on Titan the Final Season Special 2 Release Date

The official trailer for Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 teased that Attack on Titan‘s long-awaited finale would air in the fall of 2023. This was all fans had to go on for months, but a recently released trailer for Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 4 has revealed that the long-awaited finale of Attack on Titan’s decade-long run will arrive on November 4, 2023.

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2 English Dub Release Date

As of writing, there is no official release date for the English dub of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 4. As with the previous episodes of Attack on Titan: The Final Season, the English dub of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 4 will be available on Crunchyroll as long as the anime’s streaming license does not change hands. Given the gap between the original subbed release of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3, Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 4 will likely be released sometime early next year.

If you can’t wait to see how the story of Eren Yeager and the people of Paradis Island ends, you’ll have to watch the subbed version of Attack on Titan: The Final Season when it drops on November 4. The episode will air in Japan at 12 a.m. JST, and it will likely arrive on Crunchyroll within a few hours.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4 Trailer

Here is the trailer for Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 4.

The trailer for Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 4 showcases both the scale of Eren’s genocidal ambitions and the size of the force amassing to stand against him. The trailer shows the forces of Paradis Island, Marley, and Azumabito rallying together to stop the Rumbling and the might of the titanic force Eren now wields, demonstrating the all-or-nothing nature of the series’ final battle.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2023