Attack on Titan’s Finale Gets an Exclusive Blu-ray Collection From Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll’s fall Blu-ray line up features some truly spectacular physical collections for anime fans, including Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS, which has been collected in a beautiful bundle for fans of the series that’s set to drop on the Crunchyroll Store on November 26, 2024 in North America.

In addition to the Attack on Titan collection, Crunchyroll has a variety of other new Blu-ray collections dropping this fall.

Everything Coming to the Crunchyroll Store In November

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS

The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS – Limited Edition Exclusives 148-page art book detailing the final season The last 32-page digibook 7 art cards of The Final Chapters key art and Japanese packaging art 2 exclusive Titan enamel pins to complete the set



Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS – Special Features Textless Ending Songs



Dragon Ball Super

With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as…a radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, the powerful God of Destruction, Beerus, awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of an even more formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?

Dragon Ball Super – The Complete Series Special Features Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Sonny Strait & Savannah Ligaluppi, Christopher R. Sabat & Hero D. Sabat Watching Dragon Ball Super With Jason Douglas & Ian Sinclair Anime Expo 2017: Interview With Sean Schemmel & Jason Douglas Anime Expo 2018: Interviews With Sonny Strait, Matthew Mercer & Kyle Hebert Coffee Break With Mai & Trunks An Interview With Sean Schemmel Rawly Pickens & Chuck Huber Answer Twitter Sarah Wiedenheft & Dawn Bennett Answer Twitter Two Humans & an Android Interview With Patrick Seitz & Kyle Hebert Textless Opening & Ending Songs



Dragon Ball Z

Goku—the strongest fighter on the planet—is all that stands between humanity and villains from the darkest corners of space. Joined in battle by the Z-Fighters, Goku travels to distant realms in search of the magic powers of the seven Dragon Balls!

Dragon Ball Z – The Complete Series Special Features Inside Dragon Ball Z: Interviews With the Cast & Crew Look Back at the Hummer Tour: With Sonny Strait Justin Cook Shares His Headshot Collection Upcoming Special Feature Sneak Peek From the Vault: Goku vs. Vegeta Featurette From the Vault: The World of Dragon Ball Z Toei Tour: Raw Footage Dragon Ball Z Trivia Dragon Ball Z Card Game: Past, Present & Future Dragon Ball Z: Coming to America Textless Opening & Ending Songs Trailer



Samurai Champloo

Mugen is a ferocious, animalistic warrior with a fighting style inspired by break-dancing. Jin is a ronin samurai who wanders the countryside alone. They may not be friends, but their paths continually cross. And when ditzy waitress Fuu gets them out of hot water with the local magistrate, they agree to join her search for the samurai who smells like sunflowers.

Samurai Champloo – Limited Edition Exclusives Includes 6 Art Cards



Samurai Champloo – Special Features Promo Videos Trailers Concept Art Bumper Gallery Textless Opening & Ending Songs



PSYCHO-PASS: Providence

January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel – the body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat who are targeting the professor’s research papers known as the “Stronskaya Document”. Reunited with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane grapples with a case that quickly escalates beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan’s government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core. It is in this untold story that the missing link is revealed.

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence – Limited Edition Exclusives Includes 60-page art book featuring exclusive interviews with the brains behind PSYCHO-PASS



PSYCHO-PASS: Providence – Special Features Trailers “The Story So Far” Promo Video Textless Opening



Crunchyroll’s Full November 2024 Home Entertainment Release Calendar:

November 5, 2024

November 12, 2024

November 26, 2024

