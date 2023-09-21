Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Part 2 Episode 24 Release Date and Time

Learn what you need leading up to TYBW Episode 24!

September 21st, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 24 Release Date TYBW
Image: Pierrot

The war may rage on in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, but the enemy draws dangerously close to realizing their goals. With a bunch of intense battles wrapped up into the latest episode, it might be difficult to follow along with who is winning. The conflict with the Quincies has amassed an impressive body count for both sides, to the point where those bodies are reanimated and made still to fight one another. Get ready for what comes next with the release date of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Episode 24!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Episode 24 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 24 is set to be released on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The episode will become available to stream at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
Part 2 Episode 24 Release Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Be sure to check our release time zone guide for when the episode drops in your region!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:30 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)8:30 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:30 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:30 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:30 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)11:30 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:30 PM GMT
Europe4:30 PM CEST
Moscow5:30 PM MSK
India8:00 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand9:30 PM ICT
Philippines10:30 PM PHT

In Episode 23, Mayuri joins the fray and turns the tables in a battle of control over zombies!

RECAP: Bleach TYBW Episode 23 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 24

Mayuri joins the battle and proves to be an intensely shrewd tactician. Fighting a character who turns objects into explosives? Unleash objects that delay the effect and turn it on your enemy. Facing off against Gisele and her zombie forces? Turn her zombies into your zombies. Mayuri’s playbook is remaining steadily in control, and it’s badass to see in action.

Bleach-Thousand-Year-Blood-War-Episode-24-Release-Date-TYBW-Title-Card
Image: Pierrot

However, as the episode ends we see Yhwach getting ready to enter the fray more directly, at the Soul King palace where he and his Stern Ritters encounter Senjumaru Shutara. It’s going to be a rough one, and we’ll see eclectic Stern Ritter Nianzol Weizol, “The W” up next as we go through the events of Chapter 597 and beyond! The episode, “Too Early to Win, Too Late to Know” is named after Chapter 599.

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

