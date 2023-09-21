Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Part 2 Episode 24 Release Date and Time

Image: Pierrot

The war may rage on in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, but the enemy draws dangerously close to realizing their goals. With a bunch of intense battles wrapped up into the latest episode, it might be difficult to follow along with who is winning. The conflict with the Quincies has amassed an impressive body count for both sides, to the point where those bodies are reanimated and made still to fight one another. Get ready for what comes next with the release date of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Episode 24!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Episode 24 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 24 is set to be released on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The episode will become available to stream at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Part 2 Episode 24 Release Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Release Date Schedule 2023

Be sure to check our release time zone guide for when the episode drops in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In Episode 23, Mayuri joins the fray and turns the tables in a battle of control over zombies!

RECAP: Bleach TYBW Episode 23 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 24

Mayuri joins the battle and proves to be an intensely shrewd tactician. Fighting a character who turns objects into explosives? Unleash objects that delay the effect and turn it on your enemy. Facing off against Gisele and her zombie forces? Turn her zombies into your zombies. Mayuri’s playbook is remaining steadily in control, and it’s badass to see in action.

Image: Pierrot

However, as the episode ends we see Yhwach getting ready to enter the fray more directly, at the Soul King palace where he and his Stern Ritters encounter Senjumaru Shutara. It’s going to be a rough one, and we’ll see eclectic Stern Ritter Nianzol Weizol, “The W” up next as we go through the events of Chapter 597 and beyond! The episode, “Too Early to Win, Too Late to Know” is named after Chapter 599.

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2023