Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Episodes

Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is a terrific demonstration of a Shonen anime that, once stripped of its filler, can be given a prestige anime treatment. Adapting the final, massive eponymous story arc from the manga, the show continues to knock our socks off with stellar animation and cinematic presentation. The story has turned bleak, but not without glimmers of hope as the Soul Society fights back against the Quincy invasion. Prepare yourself for each new episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 upon its release date with this 2023 schedule!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Episode Release Date Schedule (2023) — When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 is the second in a planned 4-cour run over the duration of this arc. It’s scheduled to run throughout the Summer 2023 anime season and is available on Hulu for American viewers, as well as Disney Plus for international fans! The anticipated episode release date schedule is listed below:

Episode Release Date 14 July 8, 2023 15 July 15, 2023 16 July 22, 2023 17 July 29, 2023 18 August 5, 2023 19 August 12, 2023 20 August 19, 2023 21 August 26, 2023 22 September 2, 2023 23 September 9, 2023 24 September 16, 2023 25 September 23, 2023 26 September 30, 2023

Related: BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 14 Review

Any updates or planned hiatus will be added as the weeks go on for this series.

What Will Happen in Bleach: TYBW Part 2?

The Quincy invasion hits the Seireitei as the Soul Reapers consolidate their might to defend it. Incredible fights break out as each side sends out deadly fighters with visually spectacular abilities.

The body count grows while Yhwach absorbs the knowledge and power of his subordinates, and Ichigo races to the rescue. Get ready for a wild ride this season!

- This article was updated on August 13th, 2023