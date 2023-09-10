Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Part 2 Episode 23 Release Date and Time

Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

The once prideful Captain of the 10th Division, Toshiro, now stands in front of Mayuri, ready to take him down in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Mayuri now faces who was once a trusted ally, now possessed by Gisselle and her zombification ability. It is time to get ready for the English sub release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Episode 23!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Episode 23 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 23 is set to be released on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The episode will become available to stream at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Part 2 Episode 23 Release Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

If you want to see the exciting battle between Mayuri and Toshiro, be sure to watch the episode once it has been released on your location, according to the time zone guide for TYBW Episode 23!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In Episode 22, Mayuri and his team commenced the fight against Giselle and her Zombie army, only to be surprised to see Toshiro has been turned into a living corpse.

RECAP: Bleach TYBW Episode 22 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 23

Episode 22 of TYBW took a break from non-stop action to give fans a final breath of relief before the epic battles in the following 4 episodes of the second part of the arc. We saw the devastating effects of the portal Uryu and his new Quincy allies created. However, the episode did not stray away from action completely, as we saw the zombified Bambietta fight Yumichika and Ikkaku.

Once they were defeated, Mayuri and his squad of Privaron Espada appeared on the battlefield, ready to take down Giselle and her army. They were completely shocked when Toshiro presented himself as Giselle’s latest zombie. The next episode will begin the intense battle of these two powerful beings, commencing the epic finale of TYBW Part 2!

