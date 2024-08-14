Image Credit: Bethesda
Collage style image featuring official artwork from Deadpool Samurai volume 1
Deadpool Samurai Returns In the Funniest Way Imaginable

In classic Deadpool fashion, his return to his own manga series was a hilariously gorey spectacle.
Anna Williams
Published: Aug 14, 2024 12:13 pm

With the successful release of Deadpool & Wolverine, fans of the infamous anti-hero may be wanting to find more adventures featuring Wayne, and Sanshiro Kasama, the mangaka behind Deadpool Samurai, is here to deliver.

Though relatively underrated, Deadpool Samurai is a spin on the Merc with a Mouth by taking him on various adventures, some of which feature icons of Shonen Jump manga, like All Might from My Hero Academia. While it seemed as though the manga was over, Deadpool made an unexpected appearance in a brand-new Jump Plus manga.

The Merc With a Mouth’s Return To Manga

Deadpool-announcing-his-return-to-the-Viz-Media-app-in-Deadpool-Samurai

Initially announced as a project completely unrelated to the popular Marvel character, Viz Media announced that Sanshiro Kasama would be launching a new series on their online service titled Secret Steward, a relatively standard rom-com following a girl and her butler. When the series finally launched, though, it majorly deviated from what potential fans might have expected.

Secret-Steward-promotional-art-of-the-two-main-characters-in-full-color

At the end of Secret Steward‘s debut chapter, the main character is struck by a giant truck in classic isekai intro style, instantly killing him. The driver who committed this heinous and gorey act is no stranger, though, with Deadpool proudly sitting behind the wheel, announcing the return of Deadpool Samurai to the manga reading service.

While unexpected, the twist was insanely clever – and was even partially set up, with Secret Steward‘s description being “Love hits you when you least expect it!” This type of return is rare, too, with many manga series returning without playing any sort of tricks on their readers. Regardless, it was the most Deadpool approach possible, and gave the anti-hero the opportunity to garner some new fans, too – if they weren’t too put off by the gore.

