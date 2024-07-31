Ultraman x Spider-Man Crossover Manga Scheduled For August 2024 Release

Viz Media’s SDCC 2024 panel has given anime fans a lot to look forward to in the next year, including the release of a Rooster Fighter anime adaptation on Adult Swim. One of the biggest manga announcements made during the event, though is a collaboration between two iconic heroes.



Officially announced to release in August 2024, Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man is set to bring together the two heroes in an epic battle against Doctor Doom and Alien Mefilas.

Everything We Know About Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man

The upcoming Ultraman team-up manga will be written by Shigenobu Matsumoto and Shinji Oishi, with illustrations by Tomo Hirokawa (Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris). The series is getting a simultaneous English and Japanese release beginning on August 14, 2024.

The plot of Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man has been described as:

On Marvel Earth, Spider-Man joins forces with the Avengers to battle Doctor Doom in New York City, but when several civilians are killed in a building collapse as a result, Spider-Man becomes demoralized and finds himself whisked away in a strange spacecraft called the Interdimensional Train. Doctor Doom stows aboard and both find themselves in the Tokyo of the Ultraman universe! Witnessing Ultraman battle a giant Kaiju, Doom craves the Giant of Light’s power and joins forces with Alien Mefilas and his army of Kaiju from the Monster Graveyard to steal it. Viz Media

While Ultraman has teamed up with Marvel heroes in the past – like Ultraman x Avengers, which will also be dropping on August 14, this is the first time the kaiju-fighting tokusatsu legend will be teaming up with the world’s favorite neighborhood hero.

