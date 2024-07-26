Image Credit: Bethesda
Uzumaki official anime adaptation visual of the two main characters speaking with one another
Category:
Anime
Manga

Adult Swim Reveals New Uzumaki Trailer, Release Date

Junji Ito fans rejoice – the wait is officially over.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 03:50 pm

After what feels like forever, the team behind the anime adaptation of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki have finally dropped a new trailer and an official release date for the project.

The New Trailer Shows Off How Hard the Team Worked To Adapt Ito’s Unique Style

In the official post from Adult Swim, it’s officially been confirmed that Uzumaki will begin airing on September 28, 2024, with episodes landing on the streaming service Max the day after.

the new trailer shows a number of updated visuals in the latest trailer, and it’s obvious the studio behind the upcoming adaptation, Studio Drive, have put a lot of love, care, and passion into the adaptation.

