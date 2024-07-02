‘Demon Slayer’ Final Arc Will Officially Be a Film Trilogy

Demon Slayer has easily become one of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s most influential and profitable properties in the last decade, with Ufotable’s fluid and vibrant anime adaptation being a true testament to the series’ success and endurance over the last few years.

Recommended Videos

While its narrative is relatively short compared to epic-length shonen franchises like Naruto and One Piece, Demon Slayer excels through its beautifully illustrated fight scenes and easily recognizable character designs.

In True Ufotable Fashion, the Infinity Castle Arc Will Be a Film Trilogy

Image: Koyoharu Gotouge

While there has been some mixed reception following the Hashira Training Arc anime adaptation, fans are more than excited to see what exactly an Infinity Castle anime adaptation means for the franchise. As previously mentioned, Demon Slayer‘s story is short, and it wears its themes and ideas on its sleeves – and while the other seasons and anime adaptations have been well produced, many believe that Ufotable is dragging the story out much longer than it needs to be.

While there is no release dates in place for the trilogy just yet, it has already been confirmed that Crunchyroll and Sony will have distribution rights; meaning that fans should expect a wide theater release in the US, as this has been the case for all previous Demon Slayer feature films.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy