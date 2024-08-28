Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Crowns Its Most Beloved Character With Historic Popularity Poll

Jujutsu Kaisen is officially coming to a close after an explosive run on Weekly Shonen Jump, wrapping up what has quickly become one of the most popular shonen manga of all time.

To celebrate the grand finale, Shonen Jump recently launched a brand-new popularity poll to commemorate the series, and the results were astounding.

Image: Crunchyroll

While it may not be surprising to some fans of the series, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll was a landslide victory for Gojo Satoru:

Gojo – 113,392 votes

Yuji – 48,131 votes

Megumi – 28,502 votes

Geto – 19,156 votes

Naoya – 11,731 votes

Choso – 6,247 votes

Yuta – 5,991 votes

Nanami – 4,162 votes

Sukuna – 4,077 votes

Toji – 3,218 votes

The series’ strongest sorcerer stomped the competition, earning double the votes compared the the series’ lead protagonist, Yuji Itadori. It’s of course nice to still see Nanami make it onto the list, considering how impactful his death was on the series all the way back in the recently animated Shibuya Incident arc.

