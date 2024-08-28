Image Credit: Bethesda
Jujutsu Kaisen official banner from Crunchyroll and Netflix depicting Gojo, Megumi, and Yuji
Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Crowns Its Most Beloved Character With Historic Popularity Poll

The king has officially been crowned.
Published: Aug 28, 2024 01:50 pm

Jujutsu Kaisen is officially coming to a close after an explosive run on Weekly Shonen Jump, wrapping up what has quickly become one of the most popular shonen manga of all time.

To celebrate the grand finale, Shonen Jump recently launched a brand-new popularity poll to commemorate the series, and the results were astounding.

Satoru-Gojo-Jujutsu-Kaisen
Image: Crunchyroll

While it may not be surprising to some fans of the series, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll was a landslide victory for Gojo Satoru:

  • Gojo – 113,392 votes
  • Yuji – 48,131 votes
  • Megumi – 28,502 votes
  • Geto – 19,156 votes
  • Naoya – 11,731 votes
  • Choso – 6,247 votes
  • Yuta – 5,991 votes
  • Nanami – 4,162 votes
  • Sukuna – 4,077 votes
  • Toji – 3,218 votes

The series’ strongest sorcerer stomped the competition, earning double the votes compared the the series’ lead protagonist, Yuji Itadori. It’s of course nice to still see Nanami make it onto the list, considering how impactful his death was on the series all the way back in the recently animated Shibuya Incident arc.

