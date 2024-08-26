Jujutsu Kaisen’s Creator Reveals the True Message of the Hit Manga – “No One Has the Ultimate Truth”

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most successful shonen manga franchises in the world, with the original series and anime adaptation becoming staples in mainstream media, with even massive celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion dropping references in her music.

With the success of a series like Jujutsu Kaisen, especially a series that so rapidly takes its audience on a break-neck journey into despair with story arcs like the Shibuya Incident, one has to wonder what message it is that Gege Akutami wants to convey with his work. In an interview with Le Figaro all the way back in 2020, he opens up about his worldview and the effect it had on JJK‘s story.

For Gege Akutami, the World Isn’t Strictly Black & White

During the interview with Le Figaro, the interview asks Gege Akutami a very frank question about the message behind Jujutsu Kaisen, to which the mangaka responds by saying: “If there is one thing to mention, it is that no one has the ultimate truth… Some seek to kill the hero out of sheer selfishness, but others are led to this decision by logical reasoning.”

While some may criticize the mangaka’s choice of character writing and pacing, Gege’s approach to writing his story speaks volumes on his own personal philosophies, and in the context of Jujutsu Kaisen, especially with characters like Geto and Gojo, beautifully explains why their relationship deteriorated over time.

This style of writing, though, does bring the final arc into question: while it could just be that the story is ultimately told from Yuji’s perspective, where is the nuance in a character like Sukuna, for example, that’s actively been labeled as the “King of Curses”, and as one of the most evil beings in existence? It’s easy to chalk this up as “every story needs a villain”, but even Kenjaku, Toji, and Geto, all of which had antagonistic traits, had a heavy layer of nuance associated with them.

Source: Le Figaro

