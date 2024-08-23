Chainsaw Man Creator’s Latest Film Gets Official US Release Date

Tatsuki Fujimoto is an iconic – if eccentric – mangaka best known for creating the high-action, gorey shonen series Chainsaw Man. The author has plenty of other work under his belt, though, and the recent anime film adaptation of one of his best oneshots is finally getting a theatrical release in the United States.

Recommended Videos

Look Back, a powerful oneshot that explores the passions and grief that go into discovering oneself through art received an incredible anime adaptation that rapidly became a hit in Japan – even being praised by Hideo Kojima.

When Can US Fans See Look Back In Theaters?

The global sensation LOOK BACK from Kiyotaka Oshiyama opens in North American theatres starting October 4. ✍️✨



Tickets coming soon.https://t.co/IKF8Nv0Thm pic.twitter.com/NcQeFaZ023 — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) August 23, 2024

As announced by GKIDS on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Look Back will begin showing in US theaters on October 4, 2024 alongside a subtitled trailer showing fans what they can expect from the film.

On the official website, GKIDS describes the film:

Popular, outgoing Fujino is celebrated by her classmates for her funny comics in the class newspaper. One day, her teacher asks her to share the space with Kyomoto, a truant recluse whose beautiful artwork sparks a competitive fervor in Fujino. What starts as jealousy transforms when Fujino realizes their shared passion for drawing. Based on the acclaimed manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of “Chainsaw Man”, Look Back captures the highs and lows of pursuing artistic excellence and the special bonds formed through creative collaboration. The heart-wrenching story is the stunning feature-length directorial debut from Kiyotaka Oshiyama that will leave you in tears and inspire you to chase your own artistic dreams. GKIDS Films

The original manga is available in English through Viz Media.

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy