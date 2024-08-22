The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Reveals Stunning Trailer Ahead of December Release

After being teased for months and showing a beautiful collection of artwork at Anime Expo 2024, the upcoming Lord of the Rings animated film has finally released a trailer showing what fans are in for when the movie releases on December 11, 2024 (December 13, 2024 in the United States).

The New Lord of the Rings Film Is Oozing With Style

In a tweet from the official Japanese Lord of the Rings X (formerly Twitter) account, the official trailer shows off some truly incredible animation from Sola Entertainment. Everything in the trailer appears action-packed and fluid, and the previously announced cast and staff have clearly put in the work to make this film something special.

The plot of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is as follows:

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set 183 years before the events of the original film trilogy, follows the tale of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan. After a sudden attack from Wulf, a cunning and dangerous Dunlending lord on a quest for revenge after losing his father, Helm and his people are forced to try and make a daring “last stand” in the ancient stronghold Hornburg, a fortress that is later referred to as Helm’s Deep. The film’s lead protagonist, Héra, Helm’s daughter, is pushed to lead the army to resist against Wulf and his forces bent on her people’s destruction.

The film is currently slated for a wide theatrical release on December 13, 2024 in the United States, and features the voice talents of Brian Cox, Miranda Otto, Gaia Wise as Héra, and Luke Pasqualino as Wulf.

