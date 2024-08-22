Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Lord-of-the-Rings-War-of-Rohirrim-official-screencap-of-Hera-valiantly-riding-a-horse
Category:
Anime
Manga
Movies & TV

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Reveals Stunning Trailer Ahead of December Release

Nobody ever expected a 'Lord of the Rings' anime to look this good.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 02:55 pm

After being teased for months and showing a beautiful collection of artwork at Anime Expo 2024, the upcoming Lord of the Rings animated film has finally released a trailer showing what fans are in for when the movie releases on December 11, 2024 (December 13, 2024 in the United States).

Recommended Videos

The New Lord of the Rings Film Is Oozing With Style

In a tweet from the official Japanese Lord of the Rings X (formerly Twitter) account, the official trailer shows off some truly incredible animation from Sola Entertainment. Everything in the trailer appears action-packed and fluid, and the previously announced cast and staff have clearly put in the work to make this film something special.

The plot of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is as follows:

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set 183 years before the events of the original film trilogy, follows the tale of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan. After a sudden attack from Wulf, a cunning and dangerous Dunlending lord on a quest for revenge after losing his father, Helm and his people are forced to try and make a daring “last stand” in the ancient stronghold Hornburg, a fortress that is later referred to as Helm’s Deep. The film’s lead protagonist, Héra, Helm’s daughter, is pushed to lead the army to resist against Wulf and his forces bent on her people’s destruction.

The film is currently slated for a wide theatrical release on December 13, 2024 in the United States, and features the voice talents of Brian Cox, Miranda Otto, Gaia Wise as Héra, and Luke Pasqualino as Wulf.

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.