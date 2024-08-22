Jujutsu Kaisen Is Hinting At the Return Of a Beloved Character For the Series’ Finale

With only five chapters of the manga remaining, Gege Akutami has a lot of ground to cover before delivering Jujutsu Kaisen‘s grand finale. One of the biggest mysteries left behind after the devastating Shibuya Incident arc was the fate of a fan-favorite character: Nobara Kugisaki.

After an encounter with Mahito that left the fandom fearing the worst, and her blatant disappearance after the fact, chances of Nobara’s return seemed slim at best. However, with the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter #266 and the anticipation surrounding chapter #267 is hinting at Nobara’s comeback.

Nobara Has Been the Key To Defeating Sukuna All Along

Image: Crunchyroll

In a shocking twist during the final moments of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter #265, Gege finally gave readers a glimpse at the location of the final finger.

Image: Gege Akutami

The positioning of the panel and the cliffhanger had fans clamoring with excitement, as it seemed there was only one possible outcome of this turn of events: Nobara is alive, and she’s going to swoop in to save Yuji and Megumi.

While Yuji has been holding his own against the King of Curses after an emotionally powerful moment that led Megumi to regain some of his autonomy and fight back alongside his friend. While Jujutsu Kaisen likes to play with its audiences by routinely ripping their hearts out – it seems that the finale is gearing toward a classic shonen ending by unifying its three leads to take down Sukuna once and for all.

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise, Gege Akutami has gone on record multiple times discussing his love for series like Naruto, and has gone on record discussing his admiration for the “Three Man Cell” that Team 7 had in the series.

While nothing has been confirmed, fans are elated to have a chance at seeing the three united after such a long stretch.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available in English through Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app, with the anime adaptation availabel to stream on Crunchyroll.

