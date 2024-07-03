Edited Collage style image using scenes from Look Back by Tatsuki Fujimoto
Hideo Kojima Gushes Over New Anime Film From ‘Chainsaw Man’ Creator

It's become one of his new favorites.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 02:59 pm

Famous Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima has found a new film to gush over on social media – the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s oneshot, Look Back, that released in Japanese theaters on June 28, 2024 in only 319 theaters.

The film has been a resounding success, making a whopping 172 million yen (1.06 million USD) with over 137,000 admissions.

What Hideo Kojima Had To Say About ‘the New Film ‘Look Back’

Look-Back-anime-film-screencap-of-one-of-the-characters-running-and-smiling-through-a-crowded-city-street

On his official X account, Hideo Kojima noted that he found Look Back to be, “one of the most remarkable anime of the last decade.” He offered additional commentary, saying: “I was shaken to my core! The tenderness, the kindness, the strength! Such rich expressions and sensitivity, surpassing even a live-action film! I was moved by the present and future of entertainment! Anime is truly incredible. I’ve already ordered Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga and can’t wait to “look back” on it.”

Fans have taken notice of Kojima’s adoration for the film, too, with one popular tweet saying the following:

