New Shonen Jump Series Wins ‘NEXT MANGA AWARD’ In Monumental Landslide

Despite Weekly Shonen Jump being in a dire situation with many of its heaviest-hitting manga series coming to an end this year, there’s still hope on the horizon thanks to the magazine’s latest hit.

Recommended Videos

In a landslide victory, Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi took first place in 2024’s NEXT MANGA AWARD with an astounding 101,000 votes – beating out the second and third place winners that received 33,000 and 30,000 votes, respectively.

Kagurabachi has won the "NEXT MANGA AWARDS 2024" with 101k votes.



The second and third position got 33k and 30k votes.



In comparison the Winner of 2024 got 40k votes in total. pic.twitter.com/gedsrN1WNI — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) August 28, 2024

In 2023, Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! by Muchimaro took home first place with 40,000 votes. The fact Kagurabachi has managed to double the previous year’s winner in votes is astounding, even for a Shonen Jump series.

Kagurabachi is published in English by Viz Media, who describes the series as:

Chihiro Rokuhira’s father, Kunishige, is the most famous swordsmith in the land. Thanks to his six enchanted blades, the war that has been gripping the nation ends, and peaceful days follow. After the war, he retrieves all six blades and hides them in the cellar of his workshop—but sorcerers raid his home and leave Kunishige dead in front of Chihiro. Many years later, Chihiro wields Kunishige’s seventh and final enchanted blade on a mission to retrieve the stolen swords! Viz Media

Kagurabachi is available on Viz Media’s official Shonen Jump service, with physical volumes available through retailers like Amazon beginning in November 2024.

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy