Image Credit: Bethesda
Collage style image featuring official artwork from Kagurabachi
Anime
Entertainment
Manga

New Shonen Jump Series Wins ‘NEXT MANGA AWARD’ In Monumental Landslide

Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 09:56 am

Despite Weekly Shonen Jump being in a dire situation with many of its heaviest-hitting manga series coming to an end this year, there’s still hope on the horizon thanks to the magazine’s latest hit.

In a landslide victory, Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi took first place in 2024’s NEXT MANGA AWARD with an astounding 101,000 votes – beating out the second and third place winners that received 33,000 and 30,000 votes, respectively.

In 2023, Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! by Muchimaro took home first place with 40,000 votes. The fact Kagurabachi has managed to double the previous year’s winner in votes is astounding, even for a Shonen Jump series.

Kagurabachi is published in English by Viz Media, who describes the series as:

Chihiro Rokuhira’s father, Kunishige, is the most famous swordsmith in the land. Thanks to his six enchanted blades, the war that has been gripping the nation ends, and peaceful days follow. After the war, he retrieves all six blades and hides them in the cellar of his workshop—but sorcerers raid his home and leave Kunishige dead in front of Chihiro. Many years later, Chihiro wields Kunishige’s seventh and final enchanted blade on a mission to retrieve the stolen swords!

Viz Media

Kagurabachi is available on Viz Media’s official Shonen Jump service, with physical volumes available through retailers like Amazon beginning in November 2024.

Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.