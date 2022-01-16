10 Best WW2 Games on PC in 2022

World War 2 is one the most popular settings that studios use for their first-person or third-person shooter games. WW2 setting is not a new trend. Many of today’s most popular franchises like Battlefield and Call of Duty started their long journey by publishing a first-person shooter game set in World War 2. Here are some of the best WW2 games on PC you can play in 2022.

Best WW2 Games on PC

Many franchises published a game with WWII setting and most of them are try-worthy. In this list, you can find some of the best WW2 games in different genres with different storytellings that you can play on your PC in 2022.

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein franchise invented the first-person shooter genre. Most games of the Wolfenstein series are set during the occupation of Nazi, but The Old Blood is not only the latest game of the series set in the WW2 setting (The New Colossus was set after WW2) but it’s the most brutal and fast-paced shooter in the series as well. The Old Blood serves as a prequel to Wolfenstein: New Order that was released one year before the game.

Medal of Honor

Medal of Honor is one the oldest first-person shooter in the World War II setting. Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan was a major influence in the making of the series. Before the reboot of the series in 2010, all installments of the series were set in WW2. Allied Assault and Airborn are the most popular and probably the best in the whole series. Even though these games were released many years ago, the gameplay and mechanisms are still fresh and give the same vibe and modern shooters.

Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad

Red Orchestra 2 developed by Tripwire Interactive is a first-person multiplayer tactical shooter set in events of WW2. As you can guess from the title of the game, Red Orchestra 2 is heavily based on the Battle of Stalingrad which started the fall of the Nazi empire, and the Pacific Theater. Red Orchestra is a realistic shooter game that tries to capture the essence of what feels to be on a WW2 battlefield. By playing and killing enemies you can earn XPs that can be used for upgrading and unlocking items.

World of Tanks

World of Tanks is an MMO set between the 1910s-1970s. This is a vehicular combat game in which players will control different types of tanks that were used between the mentioned period. There are many types of tanks that players can choose from based on their style of fighting. World of Tanks is one of the best games that captures the importance of tanks during World War 2 and World War 1. All the vehicles resemble the real version of them which can be quite educating as well as fun.

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 4 is a third-person tactical stealth shooter game set in Italy in 1943. Players need to be agile, precise, and tactical on where they are going and how they are approaching the location. The Sniper Elite series is most famous because of their X-ray cam kills that show exactly which part of their organism they destroyed. It’s also worth mentioning that you can kill the Nazi fascist leader, Adolf Hitler, who started WW2.

Battlefield V

Battlefield V is the sixth installment of the Battlefield series set during World War 2. Like its predecessor, Battlefield V tells the story of five soldiers in different locations, taking different roles. These five stories help the player to understand the true nature of wars since they are experiencing them from a different perspective. Even though Battlefield 2042 is the latest installment of the series, Battlefield V has more players in the multiplayer section that shows how much of a good game it is.

Hell Let Loose

Hell Let Loose is a tactical first-person shooter set in the events of WW2. Players will fight in iconic battles of the Western and Eastern Fronts of World War II. Players will fight each other in 50 vs. 50 matches. The game has Warfare and Offensive modes in which players will have to earn the most score and gain control of each area. Thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 4, Hell Let Loose looks beautiful and astonishing during the battles.

Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty has many games set in World War 2, but none of them can capture the true brutality of war like Call of Duty: WWII. WWII’s campaign is set during European theater and is mostly based on the historic events of Operation Overlord. This game was made by Sledgehammers Games that previously made Advanced Warefare. This game has a fantastic story and the level design of each section is simply marvelous.

Company of Heroes

Company of Heroes is a real-time strategy video game set during World War II. The first installment of the series focuses on the Western front while the Company of Heroes 2 focuses on the Eastern. Players will take the role of leaders as they have to lead their battalion and destroy the enemy with minimum casualties. Like any real-time strategy game, players have to be precise on where and when they want to attack and how they want to proceed. The third installment of the series, Company of Heroes 3 will be released in 2022 as well.

Brother in Arms

Brother in Arms is a tactical first-person shooter game developed by Gearbox Games, the developer behind the Borderland series. Brother in Arms games is set in World War II which mainly focuses on the tactics that were used during the battles. Tactic players a huge part of Brother in Arms gameplay, and punish the player if they act and fight irrationally. Brother in Arms is considered to be one the best games that truly captures the tactics used in WW2.

That wraps up our list of the best WW2 PC games you can play in 2022. Most of these games were released some years ago which means that your PC can run most of these games.