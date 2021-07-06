10 PlayStation Exclusives We’d Love to See on PC

With PlayStation’s recent push of titles to PC, many people everywhere are wondering what games will be ported to the platform next. Sony first opted to drop Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PC back in August of last year and followed it up by dropping Bend Studio’s Days Gone this past May. Even with these two massive blockbuster titles out of the way, there are still a plethora of games that the company can port to the platform. Here are 10 games we would love to see PlayStation port over to the PC platform.

1. Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima was a technical marvel that showcased the beauty of Tsushima, an island off the coast of Japan, during the first Mongol invasion. With its gorgeous open world filled with hours and hours of content, the PC community would absolutely love the title, just as they did with both Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. It was recently announced that Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, an updated version of the game featuring a brand new Iki Island expansion, would be launching on PS4 and PS5 on August 20th. This announcement followed the game getting rated by the ESRB just days prior, as well as multiple rumors about a supposed Iki Island expansion. With this news, more than ever does Ghost of Tsushima seem like the perfect title to head to PC next.

2. Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac’s mega-hit would fly to the top of the best-selling charts, no questions asked. Marvel’s Spider-Man took the world by storm when it was released back in September of 2018. The game has sold over 20 million copies worldwide as of November 2020, and with a release on PC, that number would surely increase by a couple million at the very least. With the PlayStation 5’s launch, Insomniac Games came back to the title to remaster it in its entirety, including all DLC released. This was repackaged as Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which was sold in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Ultimate Edition. Selling this edition with the various ray tracing and dynamic options included would fit right at home on the PC market, as players are always looking for single-player experiences to showcase the hardware they paid for.

3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

What better way to follow Spider-Man than with its sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If anything, this title seems more likely to come to PC than its predecessor as it would be perfect marketing for the inevitable sequel that should be coming within the next few years. Miles Morales featured a wide range of technical and graphical options that truly showcased the power of the PlayStation 5. This included ray-traced reflections and shadows, a performance mode that enabled 60 frames per second gameplay, and longer distance draw. These options would fit right at home to users of the PC platform, offering a stunning showcase for more recent GPUs such as NVIDIA’s RTX 3000 series. Following the release of the title, it was revealed that the majority of players bought the title on PlayStation 5, rather than PlayStation 4, despite the many supply constraints that existed at the time of release. Players are looking for stunning games with heavy graphical features, and there is no better place to experience top-of-the-line graphic fidelity than the platform that is PC.

4. God of War

Sony Santa Monica’s God of War, which was released in 2o18, is the perfect title to bring over. Kratos is one of PlayStation’s biggest mascots, and offering his latest title on PC would be a huge treat for users on the platform, as well as an introduction to the beloved icon. With Ragnarok on the horizon, now would be the perfect time to release God of War on the platform to garner interest for the sequel. The title is one of PlayStation 4’s best-looking games and one of its highest-rated as well, both of which would assuredly transfer over to the PC platform. God of War’s open world and action combat approach are both loved by many PC users, as seen previously with the popularity surrounding Horizon Zero Dawn’s release on the platform.

5. The Last of Us Part 2

If there is one game that PlayStation should bring to PC, it is absolutely The Last of Us Part 2. Back in last January, a job listing from Naughty Dog asking for DX12 and NVIDIA experience fueled speculation that a PC port was indeed coming, however, that has never come to fruition. Naughty Dog is probably working on the rumored Factions mode for the title currently, which, following Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, most suspect will be launched with a remastered version of the main game on PlayStation 5. Launching this version on PC down the line would make it an everlasting title with the multiplayer, as millions of players would pick up the technical marvel that is The Last of Us Part 2. With the game’s massive environments, there would be plenty of room for Naughty Dog to add in various graphical options and sliders for PC users, which would be a key feature like we have seen with the previous PlayStation titles ported over.

6. Ratchet & Clank

While PlayStation most definitely will not be porting the recently released PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to PC, a port of 2016’s Ratchet & Clank reboot would fit right at home on the platform, especially with the popularity Rift Apart has seen recently. Insomniac updated the title to offer a performance mode for 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5 following the Play at Home initiative that gave Ratchet & Clank away for free, and couple alongside some texture upgrades the title would be as good as new for the PC platform.

7. Gravity Rush 2

If there is any game that deserves another chance on this list, it is absolutely Gravity Rush 2. This title was brought to life by the lovely Japan Studio, which sadly seems to be slowly fading out of existence with most visionaries and main employees leaving to create their own companies. It is estimated that only just around 1 million players actually played this title, even though it was widely praised and loved. Releasing it on PC to give it a second life would be great to get more eyes on some of PlayStation’s various smaller series. The art style for Gravity Rush 2 is timeless and would not necessarily need to be vastly updated for PC, but like all games, there could definitely be lots of unique graphical options added for PC players.

8. Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Now for a twist, here is an amazing title that PlayStation could port over to PCVR – Astro Bot Rescue Mission. The VR sector is bigger than ever, with Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 posting over 5 million units in just 6 months. Astro Bot Rescue Mission was beloved by all who played the title, and after playing through Astro’s Playroom on PS5, I believe this series has an incredibly bright future ahead of it. By offering Rescue Mission on PC, Sony could interest consumers in a potential PSVR2, which is currently in the works. Assuming Team Asobi makes another Astro Bot VR game for the next PSVR, more potential players could feel inclined to purchase the headset. It feels like a win-win for both sides, as the game would surely sell a boatload of copies, and offer PC users an amazing game that was not previously available to them. In our review of the title, we said it was “easily one of the best VR platformers out there, and is an excellent addition to any PSVR library”.

9. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4 has always seemed like a game that would eventually come to PC, and it still has not at the time of writing. However, any worry of it not coming to the platform was set aside after Sony accidentally leaked that the title would be coming to PC in an investor’s meeting. With the beautiful world and narrative to explore, players on the platform will be in for a treat when the game releases. Many are hoping the sales of the title bring about the Nathan Drake Collection to PC, offering players on the platform the chance to experience the entire Uncharted saga, minus spinoff Uncharted: Lost Legacy.

10. Bloodborne

PC fans have requested it ever since it got revealed, it is time to deliver Sony. Bloodborne has had countless cries for a port, as well as rumors of one coming. FromSoftware’s critically acclaimed title would fit right at home on the platform, with their titles being some of the most popular out there on Steam. As a baseline, SteamSpy estimates that over 5,000,000 users own Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the latest title FromSoftware put out, and you can bet that if Bloodborne ever arrived on the platform it would receive similar if not better results. The title has to be one of the most requested titles for PC of all time with the amount of daily talk it gets, and PlayStation should absolutely take the chance to port it over and rake in cash. Currently, the title is locked to 30 frames per second on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so introducing a robust and revamped version of Bloodborne for PC and even PS5 alongside it would be incredibly popular among players.

The More the Better!

This is just 10 of the many games that Sony could end up porting to PC, as there are many more PlayStation Studios games that we would love to see head over to the platform. PlayStation 5 exclusives like Housemarque’s Returnal would be an absolute treat to play on PC, and hopefully, in the future, we end up seeing it and other exclusives head over after a few years. Porting titles does not harm either side- it is more sales and publicity for Sony, and more people get to experience the amazing titles that PlayStation is home to. We cannot wait to see what Sony decides to bring over next!