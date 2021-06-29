Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut For PS4 and PS5 Gets Leaked by ESRB Listing

It looks like the ESRB has now rated Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. The interesting part about the listing is that it says the game is for the PS4 and PS5 consoles.

The ESRB has rated Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on its official website earlier today. It does not tell us if the game has new content, but it’s sure to have some new gameplay elements since it’s a director’s cut. Death Stranding is another Sony exclusive getting a director’s cut soon too.

Probably the biggest news about the listing is that the game will have a proper PS5 version. Before the game was only playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility with the PS4 version. An actual PS5 version will make the game look even better than before.

You can read the full rating summary below. Sadly, no other new details have been announced thus far though.

Rating Summary

“This is an action game in which players assume the role of a samurai (Jin Sakai) on a quest for vengeance against Mongol invaders in 13th century Japan. Players traverse open-world environments, interact with characters, complete quests (e.g., assassinations), and infiltrate enemy strongholds. Players use samurai swords, poison darts, and arrows to battle enemies in third-person melee-style combat. Some attacks result in dismemberment/decapitation of enemy soldiers, often accompanied by large blood-splatter effects. Players can also perform assassination kills (e.g., neck stabbing, sword impalement) to dispatch enemies quietly. Cutscenes depict additional acts of intense violence: a soldier lit on fire and beheaded; bound civilians lit on fire and burned at the stake; a decapitated man’s head held up towards the screen. The game also depicts a man’s exposed buttocks as he bathes in a hot spring. The word “sh*t” appears in the game.”

Hopefully Sony officially announces Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut very soon. I’m very keen to see the game running on PS5.