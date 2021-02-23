Sony-Announces-The-Future-Of-PlayStation-VR-For-PS5

VR gaming finally reached the point of relevancy this past console generation, with the PlayStation VR being the most accessible due to only needing a PS4 to use it rather than a powerful gaming PC like with the others. We’ve seen new iterations of headsets like the Oculus Quest, but nothing has happened outside of a small revision with PSVR. The launch of the PS5 has people wondering even more about the future of PSVR and now we have that answer with the announcement of a new headset.

Sony made the completely out of the blue announcement today on the PlayStation Blog, which revealed that the next generation of PlayStation VR is in the works for PlayStation 5. They say the new headset will feature “dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity” and go into a little more detail as well.

“We’re continuing to innovate with our new VR system so that our fans can continue to enjoy the unique experiences that are synonymous with PlayStation. We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input. It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience. “

They also confirmed that the new headset will have an entirely new controller, which is one of the biggest announcements after the first PlayStation VR utilized the horribly outdated PlayStation Move controllers. Not too many details are given about the controllers, but they do say that it will “incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on great ergonomics.”

While Sony made this announcement today, they did also say that this next generation of PlayStation VR will not be launching in 2021. One would assume this would mean it is coming sometime next year, but no definite release window was given outside of not being this year.

Don’t forget that you can still use your PlayStation VR on PlayStation 5, though you will need to get the free adapter to use your camera on the PS5. There are also still some games coming to PSVR, with us really excited for what will be in store for us with the future of PlayStation VR hopefully next year.