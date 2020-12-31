5 Must-Play New Games in January 2021

A new month brings new games, and January 2021 has a bunch of titles that you won’t want to miss. The month has a little something for everyone, and you’ll be able to find something to play whether you love retro 2D platformers or niche JRPGs. Both PlayStation and Xbox fans have exclusive things to get excited about as well, and there’s a lot to look forward to on every console this month. These are 5 must-play new games coming out in January 2021.

Hitman 3

The Hitman reboot trilogy comes to a close with Agent 47’s biggest adventure yet. Not only does this Hitman 3 include an entire game’s worth of new content for Hitman fans, but it also features full remasters of Hitman and Hitman 2 in the new engine if you own those games. If you’re on PlayStation, you can also play the entire trilogy in first-person VR if you own a PlayStation VR headset, which will completely change the way the game feels. A new set of elusive targets, a new suite of exotic locations, and a new arsenal of deadly weapons await you in Hitman 3.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

A long lost classic returns. Originally a digital-only release, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game was delisted from Xbox Live and PSN due to licensing issues. The game was unable to be downloaded, meaning there was no way to play it unless you had a PS3 or Xbox 360 with it already installed.

Now, the game is back and better than ever. It’ll be available on every modern platform and includes all the DLC from the original game. Not only that, but there is additional content in the form of new playable characters like Knives Chau and Wallace Wells. There’s also online multiplayer now too, which is a nice touch. It’s a great beat em up even if you’ve never seen the movie or read the comic, and you should especially give it a shot if you have friends to play with.

The Medium

The Medium is exclusively available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, and it’s one of the first major flagship exclusives for the new Xbox consoles. It’s a horror game that features “dual-reality” gameplay where you can seamlessly swap between two different versions of an area with the press of a button. The versions are rendered simultaneously on top of one another, so there is absolutely no loading when you switch.

This concept should make for some spooky scares and some interesting puzzles, so give it a shot if you’re looking for a good horror game to play. Plus, it’s one of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2021, so you can play it without paying anything if you already have a Game Pass subscription.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

If you’re a JRPG fan, then look no further than Atelier Ryza 2. It’s not the biggest JRPG franchise out there, but it has a dedicated following. Of course, it’s a sequel, so you might want to check out the first game if you want to be fully caught up on the story. Unlike Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest, these games do have a connected narrative that continues with each entry, and this game is a full sequel to Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout. The sequel features an improved battle system, an expanded library of field actions that you can use while exploring the world, and a revamped synthesis system to allow for more straightforward item creation.

Cyber Shadow

Cyber Shadow is a retro 2D platform inspired by Ninja Gaiden. It’s published by Yacht Club Games, the publisher behind Shovel Knight, and that should be a clear indication of the game’s quality. Other games like The Messenger have provided modern takes on the Ninja Gaiden formula, but there’s still a lack of Ninja Gaiden inspired games out there, especially when you compare it to the countless games inspired by other retro classics like Castlevania or Mega Man.

This game features beautiful sprites and an authentic 8-bit style that truly captures the era of its inspirations. There’s also a bit of Metroidvania thrown in there for good measure too, which should make for a great time as you explore the world and unlock new abilities.