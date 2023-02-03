7 Best Boxing Games for the PS4

Boxing is one of the most competitive sports that require grit and determination. There have been many video games iterations for this sport, and while some have been total flops, there is a good list of games that were incredibly fun to play. When we compare platforms, it is without a doubt that the PlayStation 4 had the best boxing games in its prime. In this article, we have the top 7 best boxing games on the PS4 that replicated the sport, made you feel like a real fighter, and created the most fun.

Ranking the Top 7 Best Boxing Games for the PlayStation 4

These are the top 7 best PS4 boxing games, each offering a unique and engaging experience for fans of the sport. Whether you’re looking for a realistic simulation or an arcade-style experience, there is something for everyone on this list.

7. Boxing Apocalypse

This game offers a unique post-apocalyptic setting, with a variety of opponents and game modes. The game’s graphics and animations are top-notch, making it a standout title for fans of arcade-style boxing games. Players are sent on a space adventure, which is out-of-the-box thinking by the developers, making it stand out from the other options on the PlayStation 4. This is for anyone who loves boxing games but wants something different than the standard fighter sim.

6. Punch Club

This game combines traditional boxing gameplay with a unique RPG-style progression system. Players can train their boxers, purchase upgrades, and participate in a variety of game modes, including online multiplayer. There is a twist, though: instead of playing as the boxer yourself, you will be the coach leading your fighters to victory. The story gets intense and exciting, and it’s just an all-around great time making it one of the best boxing games on the console.

5. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 video game was released to coincide with the postponed Summer Olympics, held in 2021. The game allows players to experience the excitement and thrill of the world’s largest multi-sport event right from the comfort of their homes.

While this game isn’t a full boxing game, it still has a mode that includes boxing and is top-notch. While the game features all of the sports included in the Olympics, the boxing mode was the most addicting and user-friendly. Anyone could come over and get good quickly, making it one of the best boxing experiences on the PlayStation 4 console.

4. EA Sports UFC 2

This game combines striking and grappling gameplay seamlessly, making it one of the most well-rounded MMA games on the PlayStation 4 console. EA Sports UFC 2 offers a deep and engaging career mode with online multiplayer, including a physics system to make knockouts more realistic, causing all players to feel like fighters. This means that each punch, each dodge, and each kick feels more accurate due to the physics system, making it feel like something ahead of its time.

3. Pato Box

Players familiar with Punch Out from the Wii will instantly see the resemblance. The graphics in Pato Box is a black and white that look similar to that of a comic book. Learning your opponent’s movesets and style is the name of the game here, making players use a thoughtful strategy and approach to come out on top. What makes this game unique and on this top 7 list is that the game brings the fights outside of the ring and in various locations keeping things fresh as you progress further.

2. Knockout League

This virtual reality boxing game offers a unique and immersive experience with a variety of opponents and game modes. The game’s motion controls allow for high precision and realism, making it a standout VR title. The VR is brought to another level with some comedy when you are quested to use your boxing skills against pirates, octopuses, and humans who have flaming fireballs at the end of their fists. It is a wild ride and is one of the best boxing games on the PS4 and one of the best VR games.

1. Creed: Rise to Glory

Based on the Creed movie franchise, this game offers an engaging story mode and online multiplayer. Taking on the role of the main character from the movie, players can learn the ins and outs of blocking and attacking and fully immerse themselves in action. The capability for VR support made this game shine, as players could get even closer to the action and truly feel what it is like to be a pro boxer.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023