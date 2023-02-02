All Leaked Lego Sets: Legend of Zelda, Lion King, Lord of the Rings, and More

Image: LEGO

LEGO is loved by people the world over and when new sets are revealed there is oftentimes a lot of discussion about them within the community, especially so when there have been leaks. Whether you are looking for the best Star Wars LEGO sets or otherwise, there will always be some interesting sets to pick up every year. This article will take you through all of the LEGO sets that have been leaked to the public. Unfortunately, this is a shame that there have been leaks but it does give fans a good idea of what is on the way.

Every LEGO Set That Has Been Leaked

The leaks were compiled on the Promobricks website and many people rushed to take note of everything that was seen. The number of sets that were actually leaked was quite substantial but the sets all look absolutely brilliant for going through and building when they are released for fans. The sets that were leaked are as follows.

Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda (two in one) set

Lord of the Rings: Barad Dur (the fortress of Sauron)

Medieval Village

The Sorting Hat from Harry Potter

Star Wars Jabba’s Sail Barge (Ultimate Collectors Series)

House of Snow White

X Mansion (The X-Men Headquarters)

Gotham City

Simba from The Lion King

Maleficent and the Dragon set

Donald Duck

Harry Potter Burrow (Ultimate Collectors Series)

As can be observed, there are plenty of sets to enjoy whenever they are released. It should be noted that even though they have been leaked, they may not be absolutely concrete. However, there is a high likelihood with these leaks that they do indeed exist.

When Will They Release and On Average How Much Will These LEGO Sets Cost?

At this very moment, it is unknown when the sets will release but some could be through 2023 and others may release in the following years before or in 2024/2025. The sets tend to take a few years to make and develop as with a lot of creations due to just how much production is always happening at the LEGO factories.

In terms of the cost, larger sets such as Gotham City will likely be above $290 at least whereas some collector sets such as the Sail Barge for Jabba the Hutt could be closer to the $500 price range. However, some sets may also be closer to around $100 – $150 so there will probably be a large range of prices across the sets. In the past, we have also seen sets such as the Horizon Zero Dawn Tallneck created so it is great to possibly see a Legend of Zelda set on the way too.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023