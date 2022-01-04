Best Games to Play to Get Ready for Elden Ring

Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s upcoming epic, which features the partnership between Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin, as well as many new features, is only a month away, and fans cannot hold down their excitement. With that said, here’s a list of games sure to get you ready to jump into the world of Elden Ring when the game finally releases on February 25, 2022.

Dark Souls 3

Let’s begin with the obvious choice, the Dark Souls series, responsible for introducing FromSoftware to many players as well as segmenting the soulsborne subgenre as one of the best. Even though is highly likely that many of those currently awaiting for Elden Ring already played throughout most, or in many cases, all of the Dark Souls games, the whole series is a must. With that said, we recommend that players already familiar with the series take on Dark Souls 3, the latest installment in the series, as it will feature newer mechanics. For those that never played the series before, what are you waiting for? Go and play Dark Souls.

You can currently play the whole Dark Souls series on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Bloodborne

Bloodborne is, for many, one of the best games in the PlayStation 4 generation, as well as one of the best RPGs ever made. With that said, outside of its environments, one of the points that differentiate Bloodborne when compared to either the Dark Souls series or Demon’s Souls, lies in the fact that the game features a combat system focused mostly on precision and speed, as your gear will not offer much in the terms of protection against many of its more aggressive bosses. With that said, Bloodborne offers a new take on the genre by featuring a slightly different playstyle as well as a new setting, all while also keeping all of the best mechanics and features present in both Dark Souls and Demon’s Souls.

You can currently play Bloodborne exclusively on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Demon’s Souls – PS5

Bluepoint Games’ Demon’s Souls remake, the current generation remake of the tile that started it all, keeps everything that made the title so special when it was first released while also showcasing new and improved evolvements, as well as a level of graphical fidelity never seen before on games of the genre, truly showcasing the potential of the current generation of consoles in an impécable experience. With that said, Demon’s Souls is relatively short when compared to the other game’s on the list, but the title is one sure to not only bring a challenge to players but also let them have a taste of what a current-gen Soulsborne game is capable of delivering, making it the perfect warm-up for Elden ring.

Demon’s Souls is currently available exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

For those looking for a new take on the formula, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a title sure to bring you one of the best soulslike experiences ever made, as well as one of the best offense-oriented combat systems ever released. Thanks to its focus on positioning, precision, and speed. The title also features many new mechanics, all sure to offer you an entirely new experience, while also featuring many of the best features present in the Dark Souls series, such as their acclaimed narrative style. With Sekiro, FromSoftware proves that they really are masters in the craft, able to bring out fresh experiences while also staying loyal and grounded on the roots of the genre.

You can play Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice right now, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Code Vein

For manga and anime fans, Bandai Namco’s Code Vein is a title sure to deliver a unique experience, mixing up the soullike gameplay with its new aesthetic, even if for many, the title lacks the extra touch that makes the Fromsoftware titles so special. With that said, the title offers a lot of challenges as well as new mechanics, thanks to its anime/manga aesthetic and narrative. The game also shines thanks to its solid combat and its great gearing system, all sure to stand toe to toe with many other soulslike titles.

You can currently play Code Vein on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Mortal Shell

For those looking for a fresh but relatively short experience, Cold Symmetry’s Mortal Shell is a great pick. The title, like all soulslike titles, is an action RPG featuring both a combat style and aesthetic similar to the ones featured on the soulsborne series. The title also brings a fresh mechanic to the table, thanks to one of its main mechanics, in which players can possess the bodies of fallen warriors to face the dangers that await, as well as experience new combat styles.

You can currently play Mortal Shell on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

As we said above, Elden Ring is set to be released on February 25, 2022, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

