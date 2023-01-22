Best Minecraft 1.9.3 Seeds (January 2023)

Minecraft players are always on the hunt for excellent and unique seeds which can elevate their discovery experience to another level within the game. Of course, with the vast number of number variations, it is no surprise that many turn to social media and articles like these for even more information on potential seeds that they could opt to use. This article will take you through some of the best Minecraft seeds to use this month.

Best Minecraft 1.9.3 Seeds

Crater of Jungle Woe — 4923725547689910475

This particular seed has gained much popularity and discussion surrounding it thanks to the unique spawning point of being placed in a jungle surrounded by towering mountains. There is a cave system to the south of the spawn point and there are plenty of resources to be gathered from the main central area at the spawn point. It is a brilliant seed to have for any occasion so be sure to take note of it.

Standard Deep Dark Seed — -6778246788154565662

Even though this seed is simply the standard seed for a Deep Dark biome spawn, there is an ancient city if you dig down into the nearby cave. Eventually, you will reach a section with glowing blue blocks, and here you can dig down again and you will be even closer to the stunning ancient city found within. If you haven’t had the chance yet to encounter one of these Ancient Cities, using the seed will allow you to discover it.

Lush Underground Mountain — 8486672581758651406

This is an excellent seed for those who enjoy exploring underground cave systems, especially the Lush Caves that can be found throughout many Minecraft worlds. Since you are spawned next to a mountain that contains one of these brilliant systems it means you can go and explore right away without having to travel around too much first. There are a few mobs that you will stumble across in the main cave however so be careful when exploring it for the first time.

Heart Bay — -584235

For the ocean lovers among us, there is not any reason why you won’t be able to find a nice sea-based seed for all of your needs. This particular seed is located close to a vast expanse of water and within the water, you will find plenty of underground areas filled with important resources that you can utilize. Such as Lapis Lazuli and various key ore blocks.

End Portal Completed — 7450399754159464024

Speedrunners will be rejoicing if they plan on beating the Ender Dragon in the fastest time after spawning if they have this seed. As shown in the image above, you will be able to find a fully completed End portal quite close to spawn. Finding a completed End Portal tends to be extremely rare so this seed is an excellent one to take note of. The coordinates have been displayed in the image for you to reach the End portal. They are X: 342, Y: -32, Z: 1279. The seed itself has been circulating around some parts of the Minecraft community after ibxtoycat on YouTube posted about it on 1.18. What some people may not know is that this seed also works in 1.19 for Bedrock.

Going Back to Roots With a Twist — -365230603

Sometimes you may just be looking for a bit more of a basic seed and this one will have you covered. However, it certainly isn’t a boring starting environment thanks to the ice and Snowy Tundra areas surrounding the spawn point but also plenty of trees nearby. Along with that, there is a village extremely close by which can be a great place to stock up on anything extra that you may want to bring with you.

Lava Tower Cave — 7445395903252703439

If you’re looking for some extra heat this month then look no further than this impressive seed. You will be spawned close to a cave with a tower of lava flowing from the walls. There are a lot of great places to explore and it sets you up nicely for doing some early mining when you have the tools that you need. Not only that but outside of the cave there is a village nearby including some icy areas to the northwest for you to explore.

No matter what adventure you are planning on having in Minecraft, these seeds will offer you a lot of variety. Whether you are planning to learn how to make a bow before venturing off or simply are just going to get started with creating some amazing builds.

Minecraft is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, and PC.

