The 5 Most Crazy Minecraft Seeds of All Time (Bedrock)

Jumping into the world of Minecraft can be an exciting time, especially if players know the best starting seeds to jump into. While some players may jump in to start creating their dream world, full of beautiful paths and housings for their favorite animals, other players are looking to embark on a grand adventure unlike anything else they’ve ever seen.

Players will be taken to a brand new location by jumping into a specific seed that may house some incredible secrets. From awe-inspiring beauty to temples lost in the wilderness, jumping into one of these 5 amazing seeds will allow players to experience something never seen. Make sure your inventory is stocked up before heading out to these fantastic locations because you’ll never want to leave.

5 Crazy Minecraft Seeds You Need To Experience

From the lost worlds of the ancients to beautiful lands that can inspire pure creativity, there is something for every type of Minecraft player in this list. Players can experience these in either Survival or Creative, so they won’t need to worry about having a rough go of things if they are less experienced in the game.

5. Where The World Has Split – Seed: 12542

Players that are looking for a sightseeing adventure will want to check out this particular seed as soon as possible. As you travel north, you’ll come across this split in the world, with a huge mine below to explore and plenty of sights to see. The awe-inspiring nature of this area is enough to earn it a quick spot on our list, as it is the perfect spot to see both high and low.

4. Tropical Paradise – Seed: -450156990

In this picturesque scene, you come across a beautiful tropical paradise. Players will find a floating village that offers plenty of verticality and exploration possibilities and could be the perfect spot to retire when you’ve finally finished off your Minecraft career. Pairing this up with some excellent resource packs will let you obtain some abnormally beautiful shots of this building game.

3. Hot & Cold – 1378484848149710959

While you may not be able to find snow in the jungles of the natural world, this seed will give you the best of both worlds. With snow-capped mountains surrounding a quaint little village in the middle of the jungle, this is just the start of this amazing seed. You’ll want to continue playing in this world for hours, soaking up the natural beauty of the world around you.

2. Zombie Village – 8672609961208932840

This one will take a bit of traveling to find, but the result is more than worth it. A beautiful vista in the middle of the ocean, this seed will allow players to see Zombies in a new light. Living in pure harmony, these peaceful mobs will not attack players as they visit this one-of-a-kind locale.

1. Lava Ocean – Seed: -294736379

Not only is this a gorgeous vista to visit, but it could also work as a great endurance test for players and their friends. Just a few feet away from the spawning location, players will need to watch where they’re going to avoid falling to an untimely doom. This unique location is a perfect seed for all types of players once more.

With the sheer amount of content inside of Minecraft, these seeds will help you strike the creative chord and start up your dream server and world. If these seeds don’t do it for you, players can also find plenty of different gameplay types within the world, including chances to roleplay, and even prisons.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2022