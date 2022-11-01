How to Build a Horse Stable in Minecraft | Best Minecraft Horse Stable Designs

If you’re looking to keep your precious horse safe in the world of Minecraft, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got the basics down to build a proper horse stable. Horses serve many purposes in the world, and if you’re someone that likes to explore the vast world that populates before you, you’re going to want to keep a horse safe and sound. You’ll also want to make sure that you know how to make a saddle so you can go on countless adventures with your favorite animal pal!

But, if you don’t know how to build a proper little horse stable, you may find that your horse could vanish in the middle of the night, or get slain by an enemy. Thankfully, building a simple horse stable is much easier than expected and you’ll be able to build bigger and better ones as you continue to learn and grow with the game. If you’re looking to make something that will keep your special friend safe, let’s find out the easiest way to build a functioning horse stable in the world of Minecraft!

How To Build A Simple Horse Stable In Minecraft

No matter if you’re a newer player messing around in Creative, or someone that likes the thrill of Survival, you’ll want to know how to build a stable. Even if you’re able to create more horses in Creative, having one that you’re able to keep for your own is going to be a key part of your adventure. However, if you don’t keep them safe, you may find that they have a tendency to disappear as time goes on. This is why it’s key to make sure that you’ve got something that will keep your pet safe, while keeping mobs out. Let’s find out the easiest way to create a simple stable in just a matter of minutes!

For a simple horse stable, you’re going to need a few things. Primarily, planks, wood, fence and gates to make something that is not only visually appealing to you, but is fully functional for it’s intended purposes. You’ll also be able to use bricks like we did above to make the stable have a little bit of extra flair, but it’s really your personal choice. You may also want to create a few torches so you’ll be able to give your horse some light through the dark of night.

You’ll want to start off by creating the base of your stable, which could be anywhere from 8×8 blocks to even larger. It really depend on how grand you would like to go with this idea. With the stable we created, we alternated between wood and bricks to give the stable it’s own unique flair. As you lay down the foundation, you’ll want to also determine how tall you want your stable to be.

After you have set your height and size of the stable, you’ll want to keep it about half the height in the front, and put up a few gates to allow yourself to enter, and your horse to not be able to leave. This way, you’ll be able to either jump the gates, or open them like normal to get in and claim your favorite animal. Once you have continued to build, you’ll be able to start customizing to your hearts content. We used fencing to create small windows for extra visual flair.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you’ll also be able to add things like a small trough to put water or food inside of. While this doesn’t really do anything, it can add to the immersion of the game, especially if you’re role-playing as a true resident of the world. If you’re living on an island in the world, you’ll want to make sure that your horse isn’t drinking the salt water that surrounds your little paradise, so giving them fresh water will surely keep them happy!

Once you have finished creating your stable, you’ll just want to put a roof on the top to make sure that your pet isn’t affected by the weather. Once you have completed that, you’ve gotten your own personal horse stable! While the first ones that you create may not be the most visually stunning, you’ll be able to learn and add more as you continue on your adventure. That’s the beauty of Minecraft, you’re able to make your adventure yours, but having some ideas for stables can help you make the best one around! Here are some of the best kinds of stables you can make.

Small And Simple

If you’re looking just to make something simple and quick to make sure that your horse doesn’t get hurt during the night from hostile mobs, you’ll be able to throw something together like the stable in our photo in about 5 minutes or less. This is going to be the easiest way to make one, as you’ll just need a few simple things to make it happen. It may not be the prettiest thing in the world, but it works well enough to protect from weather and enemies.

Large And In Charge

Depending on the kind of world that you’re making, you’ll be able to make a multi-horse stable where you and your friends will be able to put all of your pets. Depending on the type of game type you’re playing, you may need something like this. If you’re playing in Creative, you’ll just want it for aesthetics, but if you’re playing in Survival, keeping your horse alive is key. Having friends to help you build this can also help, as some could be out in the world searching for new materials to help keep your stable in tip-top shape. Plus, being able to use signs to signify who’s horse belongs to who will help you find your own special friend inside of this mansion for horses.

Sealed Up

If you’re looking to hide the fact that you have a horse, you could also make something that looks more like a standard home. This could deter thieves that are looking to steal a horse from a stable, as well as doubling as a secondary camp for you to hide out in when things get rough. Throw a spare bed into here to make sure that you can rest up alongside your trusty pal. While this could lead to some trouble down the road, especially if you’re playing with thieves and prisoners, you’ll be able to hide your true intentions for quite some time with this method.

Free Roaming

If you don’t want to see your horse friend confined to a stable, you’ll be able to make something a bit more akin to a pen to keep them in. Giving them the room they need to stretch their legs is key to keeping them happy, especially if you’re involved in a game of role-play and want to keep things realistic. You’ll be able to combine some of these ideas and make a large stable with an open field for them to roam, as well. The possibilities are endless when it comes to this title!

Keep On Theme

Depending on the type of pack that you’re using, you’d also be able to keep your stable in theme. Let’s say if you’re playing while using the excellent Spongebob Pack that is available in the game, you’d want to make sure that your horse has something that matches up with the rest of the town. Maybe now is the perfect change to challenge yourself and keep on theme with what is going on around you. Just make sure that you have plenty of food on hand so you can make sure they’re always happy! Then, you’ll be ready to keep them safe while you venture out searching for more crafting materials.

Make sure that you’re experimenting so you can find out the best type of horse stable that works with the world that you’re building. As there are so many different ways to make something happen in this world, there is really no perfect stable for anyone, unless you lean into the creative side and make something that works out perfectly for you. If you’re collecting as many horses as possible, having a multi-horse stable would work perfectly. But, if you’re just a single player, something as easy as a simple stable will allow you to keep working on your bigger projects without needing to horse around with a bigger stable.

The world of Minecraft is something special, especially since there is no definitive way to play it. You’ll be able to explore and learn as you continue to build bigger and better things. While the horse stable is one of the easiest things that you’ll be able to build in the long run, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve got it mastered so you never have to worry about losing your friend. Make sure you know how to keep your other animal pals safe in the game, so you can continue exploring without having to worry about anyone!

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022