In Minecraft, players are given the chance to ride a wide variety of mounts, going from standard ones and Skeleton Horses and even pigs. With that said, in order to properly ride across the many biomes available, you will need to make use of a saddle, but how can get one, and, more importantly, once you have one, how can you equip the item? Now, in order to make your travels easier, here’s how to make and equip a saddle in Minecraft.

How to Make a Saddle in Minecraft

Unfortunately, it is not possible to craft a saddle in Minecraft. Instead, you can get a saddle by either exchanging 6 Emeralds with a Master Leatherworker, as a Treasure Item, which can be acquired by fishing, or by killing both Ravagers and Zombified Piggins. When fishing, you can increase your chances of getting the item by making use of enchantments, such as Luck of the Sea.

Once you get a Saddle, you can then equip the item to your desired mount by interacting with them and then sliding it over. It’s important to point out that, differently from the other available mounts, after equipping a pig with the item, you will not be able to remove it without killing the animal.

To recap, here are all the ways in which you can get your hands on a saddle in Minecraft:

By killing Ravagers and Zombified Piggins.

By fishing (Extremely rare).

By exchanging 6 Emeralds with a Master Leatherworker.

You can currently play Minecraft on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, and Mobile Devices – Android & iOS.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2022