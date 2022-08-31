Minecraft gives its players the freedom to create almost anything they wish, as they make use of a wide array of resources in order to gear up and explore the world. With that said, the game also offers players the ability to care for a wide array of animals, which includes but is not limited to horses, pigs, sheep, and, of course, cows. But what exactly do cows eat in Minecraft? Now, to answer that, as well as to help you grow your farm and get even more resources, here’s what cows eat in Minecraft.

What do Cows eat in Minecraft?

Differently from many of the other types of animals players can care for in Minecraft, such as horses, cows can only be fed wheat, which can, in turn, be acquired by farming, exploring the world, killing or tricking animals, and opening set chests. Once fed wheat, a cow will then, if possible, breed, thus generating a calf. Once in the world, the calf will then grow into a cow in 20 minutes. It’s important to point out that giving wheat to a calf will speed up its growth rate.

How to Farm Wheat in Minecraft

The easiest and quickest way to acquire wheat can be done by farming the resource. With that said, in order to farm wheat in Minecraft, you need to first collect seeds, which can be done by destroying either Grass blocks or Wheat Crops. Once you acquire the items, you just need to plant them and then wait. When destroying Grass Blocks, you can increase the chance of getting wheat seeds by using a tool enhanced with Fortune.

You can currently play Minecraft on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, and Mobile Devices – Android & iOS.