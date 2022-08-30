Some of us like to experience survival games in different ways. There are the extremely hardcore who can survive for so long, but for the handful who become emotionally attached to their wares, it’s devastating to lose everything gained. So, is there a way how to keep your inventory when you die in Minecraft? We can help you with that.

How to Keep Inventory When You Die in Minecraft

Through legitimate means, there isn’t a way to keep your inventory when you die. The point of a survival game is to essentially live as long as possible until you finally die. Keeping your inventory from a previous run eliminates the point of doing so. However, if you want to have a more casual approach or just have more fun with the game, you can do so with cheats.

While you’re in a game as a host, press your dedicated pause button for your respective platform. Head on over to the “Open to LAN” option and press it. In the LAN World menu, set the Allow Cheats option to “ON”. Once you do, click on “Start LAN World”.

You’ll now be in a locally hosted world in your survival instance where cheats are allowed. Just note that while you have this setting active, you cannot obtain achievements or trophies. If you do not like this option, you’ll have to revert your changes or start a new instance.

With that out of the way, you just have to simply bring up the chat window. On PC, that will most likely be the T key. For consoles, you have to press right on your D-Pad. When the window is up, type in “/gamerule keepInventory” and then add “true” next to it. Just remove the quotes in our example. This command is also case-sensitive, so the I in Inventory has to stay capitalized.

If done correctly, you should get a message that reads “Gamerule keepInventory is now set to: true”. With this on, you can now die in your instance and respawn with the inventory you had in your previous playthrough.

Minecraft is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.