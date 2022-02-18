Minecraft Cheats: How to Enable Cheats and Best Cheats to Use

Minecraft players who want to spice up their survival world or who just want to introduce some new elements into their game may want to think about enabling cheats into their game. Some players are strict about this, but this isn’t for them. This is for those who may be in a rush to get certain items in the game or do not feel like wasting time grinding for those certain things that make the Minecraft experience all the more enjoyable. Either way, here is how to enable cheats in Minecraft.

How to Enable Cheats in Minecraft

To turn on cheats in Minecraft, you need to create a new world and click on the Cheats option in your Game Settings. It is a quick slider that you just need to click on to turn on.

Before Minecraft just lets you turn on cheats for the sake of turning on cheats, it will warn you that any achievements that you possibly planned on getting in this world will no longer be able to be earned. If you’re okay with that, click on the Continue button and turn off achievements and turn on cheats.

Once you have done that, continue on to create your world as you normally would. Since you have turned on cheats on in your game, you now have the ability to use cheat commands in your new Minecraft world.

Just a quick side note: Turning on cheats in one world does not mean that you have turned on cheats in every Minecraft world that you have. Each individual world will either have cheats turned on or off. The default setting for every Minecraft world is off.

Do cheats carry over to other players in a Multiplayer world? The quick answer is no. But, if you want to give other players access to cheats in your multiplayer world, just head over to the command prompt and type in “/op (Player Name).” In the (Player Name) box, fill it in with their username and no parenthesis. This will give that player access to cheats in your multiplayer Minecraft world.

Best Minecraft Cheats

Some different cheats to use include:

Switch to Creative Mode: Type in “/gamemode c”

Type in “/gamemode c” Switch to Survival Mode: Type in “/gamemode s”

Type in “/gamemode s” Change the time of day: Type in “/time set day” or “/time set night”

Type in “/time set day” or “/time set night” Set the weather condition: Type in “weather clear”

You can also change your difficulty anytime with or without cheats enabled.

Minecraft is available on PC, Mobile, Playstation, and Xbox.