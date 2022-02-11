Minecraft players need control when it comes to their survival world. Whether you are looking to make things easier or harder on yourself, the decision is ultimately yours. Here is how to change the difficulty of your world in Minecraft.

How to change difficulty in Minecraft

To change the difficulty of any survival world in Minecraft, you first need to head over to your world and click on the pencil button to the right of your world selection. This is the “Edit” button. To the right, you will see your world’s “Game Settings.”

You can change your world’s name, change the Default Game Mode, or, in this case, change the Difficulty of your world.

You have four options to choose from. From easiest to hardest the options are: Peaceful, Easy, Normal, and Hard. For new players to the series that just want to get experience their world with little pushback, try choosing Peaceful and go from there. For experienced veterans of the series, Hard is definitely enough.

For those experienced veterans, or for those who want a harder challenge anyway, it may be important to know how to level up fast to get good enchantments to protect you from all the mobs. Especially new mobs like The Warden.

Minecraft is available on Mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.