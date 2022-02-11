Minecraft – How to Change Difficulty

Making things a little easier or harder for your adventure

February 11th, 2022 by Caleb Stultz

Minecraft-XP

Minecraft players need control when it comes to their survival world. Whether you are looking to make things easier or harder on yourself, the decision is ultimately yours. Here is how to change the difficulty of your world in Minecraft.

How to change difficulty in Minecraft

To change the difficulty of any survival world in Minecraft, you first need to head over to your world and click on the pencil button to the right of your world selection. This is the “Edit” button. To the right, you will see your world’s “Game Settings.”

You can change your world’s name, change the Default Game Mode, or, in this case, change the Difficulty of your world.

Screenshot-153-1273x720

You have four options to choose from. From easiest to hardest the options are: Peaceful, Easy, Normal, and Hard. For new players to the series that just want to get experience their world with little pushback, try choosing Peaceful and go from there. For experienced veterans of the series, Hard is definitely enough.

Minecraft-Optifine-1.18.1-Mod-How-to-Update-and-Features-article

For those experienced veterans, or for those who want a harder challenge anyway, it may be important to know how to level up fast to get good enchantments to protect you from all the mobs. Especially new mobs like The Warden.

Minecraft is available on Mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Minecraft
Minecraft Bedrock Update 1.18.10
Minecraft Bedrock Update 1.18.10 Patch Notes
Fully Enchanted Diamond Armor in Minecraft
Minecraft – How to Disenchant Items
Looking at a brown horse in Minecraft in Creative Mode
Minecraft – How to Tame a Horse
Minecraft Obsidian
Minecraft – How to Make Obsidian
Trending on AOTF
Sifu Review
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Be Next-Gen Only?
Pokémon Arceus
Pokémon Legends Arceus – Top Side Quests to Play Before Finishing the Game
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Rumor: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Feature Escape From Tarkov-like DMZ Mode