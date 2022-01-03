Minecraft XP Farming: Best Ways to Level Up Fast

Time flies and very few games exemplify this as perfectly as Mojang Studios’ megahit Minecraft, which was released more than a decade ago. Needless to say, the game is still as popular today as it was then, as new players continue to dive into the multi-awarded title daily, while experienced players continue to impress all with both their prowess and jaw-dropping creations. With that said, in Minecraft, players can earn XP by performing a wide number of actions. Now, to help you reach your desired level fast, here are the best ways to level up on Minecraft.

Best Ways to Earn XP and Level Up Fast on Minecraft

You can get good amounts of XP in Minecraft in various ways, but those looking to earn them as fast as possible should focus on mining materials such as Coal Ore, Diamond Ore, Emerald Ore, Lapis Lazuli Ore, and Redstone Ore, as you will gain a good amount of XP for each block mined. Killing hostile mobs at night is also a good way to earn XP in the early game.

For those looking to get XP as efficiently as possible and don’t mind the danger, going to the Nether dimension, which can be done by building a Portal, is the best choice. Once inside, you can win large amounts of XP by performing various activities. In our opinion, the most efficient way to level up there is to mine for Nether Quartz Ore, which is abundant in the region. Each Nether Quartz Ore block you destroy will reward you from 2 to 5 experience points. For those looking to get large amounts of XP at once and are confident in their skills and gear, killing the Ender Dragon for the first time will reward you with a whopping amount of 12.000 XP. To recap, here are the best and easiest ways to earn XP on Minecraft.

Mining Coal Ore (0 to 2 XP), Diamond Ore (3 to 7 XP), Emerald Ore (3 to 7 XP), Lapis Lazuli Ore (2 to 5 XP), and Redstone Ore (1 to 5 XP).

Killing hostiles.

Mining Nether Quartz Ore (2 to 5 XP).

Killing the Ender Dragon (12,000 XP).

You can currently play Minecraft on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android, Mac iOS, PC, and on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2022