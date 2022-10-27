5 Best Minecraft Bed Designs

One of the first things players make in Minecraft is a bed. No matter what server you’re playing in, be it a prison server or a normal survival server, beds are essential in Minecraft to sleep through the night. But, beds in Minecraft can serve as more than just an item used for survival. Here are the best bed designs in Minecraft.

Bunk Bed

The Bunk Bed is a classic bed, especially if you are playing with friends locally or online. To build a Bunk Bed, all you need to do is place one bed on the floor. Then, build two or three blocks up on both sides. After that, Build a ladder on one or both sides. Place slabs down, bridging the two columns, and place the second bed. And just like that, you’ve built a Bunk Bed.

Ground Bed

If you are looking for a cozy, modern bed design, the Ground Bed may be the choice for you. To make a Ground Bed, simply lay the floor of whatever room you want your bed to be in. Once done, remove two or four blocks, depending on how big you want your bed to be. Place the bed in that space and you now have a Ground Bed. Pair this bed type with a modern roof and floor plan and you’ll be the talk of the town.

Loft Bed

The Loft Bed is only for the most space-conscient people. With a Loft Bed, you place your bed up high so that the floor is accessible for chests, bookcases, and anything else. To build a Loft Bed, simply place slabs four or five blocks up, close to the ceiling. Then, place your bed on this slab and build a staircase or a ladder to get to it. With this Loft Bed, you now have access to all of the floor space.

Throne Bed

If you are looking for luxury, the Throne Bed is the option for you. To build a Throne Bed, place stair blocks in a square. Make the hole in the middle however big you want your bed to be. With that done, place your bed in the hole. Place four wooden poles at the edges of the bed and build slabs of any material over the bed. And just like that, you have a Throne Bed built for a king or queen.

Aquarium Bed

Last but not least, we have the Aquarium Bed. To build this bed, all you need to do is create a tank using any block material you’d like. Then, line the outside walls with glass. Fill the tank with water and transfer fish into it with a bucket. All that’s left to do is place your bed so that the aquarium is by where you lay your head.

Minecraft is a game where the options are as limitless as your imagination. There are an infinite amount of bed designs in Minecraft, but these are our favorites. They are easy to make and look good in numerous house styles.

Minecraft is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.