Minecraft’s Spongebob DLC is Filled With Memes

If you’re an avid Minecraft fan, you may have heard that Spongebob and friends are making their way into the ever-popular crafting and survival game. However, what gamers were not expecting to see was that this DLC has a hidden surprise for fans of any age.

For those that have been watching for years, and have been on the internet for naught longer than 5 minutes, you’re bound to have run into a few popular Spongebob memes, such as SpongeGar looking around, bewildered, or the ever-popular “Aight, Imma Head Out” format. Well, booting up this title and making your way into this new DLC, you may run into more than you bargained for.

absorbent and yellow and now in @Minecraft SpongeBob SquarePants DLC 🧽 available now! pic.twitter.com/MtRe81Etpo — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) July 26, 2022

That’s right, it looks as if worlds have once again collided, and memes have made their way into yet another form of Spongebob-related media. However, that isn’t all that this has to offer, as you’ll be able to explore a fully recreated Bikini Bottom, help Spongebob at the Krusty Krab, and interact with all of your favorite characters. Plus, you’ll also have a chance to battle against Bubble Bass, which makes this an essential DLC pack for anyone that grew up watching the show, so you can finally exact your revenge upon this liar.

It seems that there are many self referential moments that are hiding in this DLC pack, that fans of the series old and new can all enjoy, so if you’re ready to drop to the deck and flop like a fish, you’ll need to shell out 1,340 Minecraft Coins, or roughly $10. For all of the care that they put into this pack, that’s a low cost of entry, so make sure that you’re ready to get your square pants on and have the best day ever!

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, and PC. The Spongebob Squarepants DLC is also available now.