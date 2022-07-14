How to Get Capes in Minecraft With and Without Mods

Minecraft has an abundance of customization items that players are always utilizing and enjoying having. Whether it’s custom skins or capes, many will be changing their look in-game frequently so knowing exactly how to get what you are looking for is of vital importance. If you are someone who is wondering how you can get capes in Minecraft then you will be happy to know that this guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get capes in Minecraft either through not using any mods or using mods instead.

Getting Capes in Minecraft

If you are wanting to get capes in Minecraft without mods then at the moment there are two methods you can use. Firstly, you can wait until there is a Mojang event you can partake in which offers them. You will be able to get a cape through this process and there was even one time that Mojang offered you a cape for converting a Mojang/legacy account into a Microsoft account for the game.

If you don’t like the idea of waiting around until you can show off your cape on the many islands that Minecraft has then there is indeed another way you can get some capes. There are capes offered for certain packs in the Bedrock version such as the Adventure Time Mash-Up pack. If you purchase this you will get access to some capes.

Further, if you want to use mods to get capes then the Optifine mod is highly recommended. You will be able to design and actually create custom capes. However, you have to donate some money to the Optifine team first and the amount required is $10. Afterward, you can enjoy creating capes of any design!

Minecraft is available now for the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, mobile devices, and many other platforms.