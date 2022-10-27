Minecraft has a modding community that is unlike any other. With so many servers to choose from, it can take time to decide which one to start playing first. The Bedrock Edition of Minecraft has had modders hard at work to create servers that fit perfectly into this edition. This article is a compiled list of the top 5 best Bedrock servers that are too good not to give a try.

Best Minecraft Bedrock Servers

The servers mentioned in this article have something for everyone. Some require a little more skill than others, but there is fun to be had in all of them. In no particular order, these are the top 5 Bedrock servers for 2022.

NetherGames

NetherGames is one of the most popular bedrock servers of 2022. Possessing thousands of players and continuously growing, a lot is offered for a fun and enjoyable experience. It includes multiple game modes such as Duels, Factions, Skyblock, and even Murder Mystery, where you try to solve a murder like Among Us. The discord attached to the server is massive and friendly, making you feel part of the community.

Hyperlands

Hyperlands was initially created for the pocket edition of Minecraft. Primarily a multiplayer server, there is a lot of competition, so you must bring your A-game. Focused on intense Duels, Wars, and Skywars, there are always events going on to keep you busy. Also, the discord chat is used to organize events for these duels, making it easy to get things going and find players to enjoy the fun with.

OwnagePE

Tons of work goes into this server, with a great team behind it. The level of detail put into this server is vast, and due to its small size of players, overcrowding is not an issue. Various game modes here include KitPVP, Factions, Skyblock, and Practice. This is the perfect time to jump in and make a name for yourself before it grows in popularity, which will most likely happen in the coming year.

Vanilla Europa

Primarily a multiplayer server, this one has some rules that players must follow. That said, it boasts a friendly community and even has a mechanic that implements land claiming to prevent griefing. It has a multiplayer survival style where players can mine, build towns, make friends, claim land, and it even has its unique community marketplaces. This is the server you want to go to if you are looking for a tight-knit group of people who love Minecraft with no negativity.

JartexNetwork

This server is more fast-paced and focuses on intense competition. All the modes you can think of are included, such as Bedwars, Skywars, OP Prisons, Factions, The Bridge, KitPvP, UHC, Cutsom Skyblock, and more. If you want to test your Minecraft skills against players who live and breathe everything about this game, then this is the place to go. Just make sure you are prepared to lose quite a bit.

As previously mentioned, there are many servers to choose from in the Minecraft modding community. Feel free to check out our picks for the best Prison and Faction servers available to join right now!

Minecraft is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.