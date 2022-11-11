Best Original Modern Warfare Trilogy Maps, Ranked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has had many installments in its time as a line of Call of Duty games which kept the blood pumping. There are plenty of moments to think back on and certain original trilogy maps from 2007 to 2011 were thought fondly of by fans of the series. While you are utilizing the best Sniper Rifles in games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, now would also be a perfect time to think about the legacy of the franchise. This article will take you through some of the best original Modern Warfare trilogy maps. It should be noted that these picks will also take into consideration DLC maps which may have been released after the initial year of release outwith 2011.

Best Modern Warfare Trilogy Maps From 2007 – 2011 Ranked

7. Crash — Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Crash is a map that many fans will have likely experienced at one time or another during their playthrough of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. No matter how much you may have wanted to play a different map at times, this was a map that appeared frequently on many matchmaking searches. Over time it grew on people and we think it definitely is a map that deserves some more praise for its creation.

6. Black Box — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2012 DLC Map)

Even though this map was added as DLC, it still had a lot of praise surrounding the map. When we got the chance to join a match that had the map currently on rotation it was an incredible time all around. Lots of pathways through the environment mean that there is just the right amount of versatility allowed for players. It is the (in-game) Air Force One crash site with the plane on the ground and it even has houses surrounding it. A larger scale map that checks off all the boxes for being an excellent map.

5. Wet Work — Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

This particular map has fans asking for remakes of it all the time. There is a lot to be enjoyed about being on a cargo ship while avoiding the enemy team’s fire and making your own mark on the map. There are a lot of sections in the layout where you will have to memorize certain enemy patterns and it makes sure you are always keeping on the move in the map.

4. Dome — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

A map that always comes into our minds when discussing Call of Duty history is the Dome map. Although it doesn’t have the most striking name of the century, it does deliver on its quality of design and overall environment. Set in the desert, there is a beautiful atmosphere that radiates from the map, and the fast-paced action found on the map keeps everyone on their toes with gameplay.

3. Terminal — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The list wouldn’t be complete without a mention of the map Terminal. This was based on the location where the infamous but slightly controversial campaign mission ‘No Russian’ took place and fan praise was given to the design of the multiplayer map. It was extremely different from many maps we had seen before in the series and that was one of the key points that let it reach the Call of Duty fan hall of fame.

2. Rust — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Rust has gained a large reputation over the years with mods being built in other games based entirely around it. There is a reason for this and that is because of just how powerful a map it is. Snipers have their dream battleground and shotgun wielders can still feel at home at the same time. A perfect combination of all types of Call of Duty players makes this a map that is still talked about to this very day.

1. Sub Base — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Sub Base is one of those maps which you will always recall. Set in a snowy environment around a sub there is a lot to be appreciated about the various components of the map. The general area is contained enough that it doesn’t take too long to find a firefight, yet it still isn’t constricting in any way and allows for lots of long-range fights. Furthermore, verticality is another important part of the design of this map that makes it stand out from some of the others.

Reading information about these Modern Warfare maps will likely have brought back a flood of memories to you from your past. Excellently crafted maps with interesting design decisions are a key part of what makes multiplayer so enjoyable to return to time and time again. With fan-favorite maps being added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II it is important to remember the history of various maps from the franchise.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022