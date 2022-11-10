Modern Warfare 2 to Revive a Fan-Favorite Map From 2019 in Season One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is going to be receiving the fan-favorite map Shoot House from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 during Season One when it launches November 16. There is an expansive roadmap for Season One and a lot of excitement is rightfully so building monumentally around the season. The Shoot House map for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be on the way extremely soon.

The arrival of the map from Modern Warfare is certainly a prime revival thanks to its excellent layout and setup, and it has also been reimagined for Modern Warfare 2. More details about the Shoot House map in Modern Warfare 2 were posted on the official Call of Duty blog through an article. If you were wondering about what some backstory is to the map, then lore fans are in luck thanks to some description of the map background given. Quoted below is a section from the blog post indicating the map’s haunted nature.

“With secure access to the snaking Rio de Almas providing a direct route from the Gulf ports to the northern border, and the nearby mountains serving as an ideal location for overwatch, the area would have been perfect for continuing Narco operations. If it wasn’t haunted.”

Along with that, the spawn point locations were noted and there seems to be plenty of cover to take advantage of when spawning into the map. This means that you won’t have to worry about being picked off from across the map by an eagle-eyed sniper. Furthermore, the map itself is beautifully designed and not just from a visual level but also from a mechanic and technical standpoint. Effective level/map design can already be seen from the images shown on the map.

Shoot House thankfully doesn’t have any legal issues surrounding its usage, unlike a certain ‘Breenbergh Hotel’ map that could’ve had a lawsuit attached. This means you can enjoy this map for a long time to come and plan various strategies out for getting the edge over the enemy team.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022