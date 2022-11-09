Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1: DMZ Mode, Battle Pass, Warzone 2 Preload, and More

It’s an exciting time for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. With the game being out for a few weeks now, its first season is about to kick off. In it, we should expect loads of new content to dive into, along with much-needed fixes, and more. This is everything you should expect as we go into Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Details

You should expect Season 1 to start on November 16 at 10 AM PST. An update will be available a few days before its launch so there will be a little downtime between then and when it starts. For the base game of 2022’s CoD installment, you should look forward to the following:

The First Battle Pass

This will contain over 100 different items to collect as you progress through it. Instead of a linear approach with tiers and simple leveling, it’s taking a more player-specific approach. It seems to heavily borrow the Battle Stars mechanic that’s now become the staple in Battle Pass progression in Fortnite.

New Maps

We should expect Shoothouse to make its way into the 6v6 map rotation at the start of the season. This is a returning map from 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot. After that, we’ll also see the return (once again) of Shipment, a fan favorite from the original Modern Warfare.

Shipment will specifically be more popular as being the premier leveling ground for weapons and loadouts. It wouldn’t be surprising if there’s a 24/7 playlist specifically dedicated to this map.

Raid Mode and New Spec Ops Mission

What has been making rounds for a while is the upcoming Raid mode that was going to be implemented as post-launch content. This will be a 3-player cooperative mode similar to that of Spec Ops but with much more difficulty. Expect to solve some difficult puzzles and use teamwork to get through the challenges ahead!

The new Spec Ops mission, titled High Ground, continues the narrative following the end of the MWII campaign. This will be a hybrid mission where one player works on the ground while another is manning an assault chopper for air support.

New Weapons

It’s all about the guns in Call of Duty. Along with the new maps and other content, there will be four guns being released in Season 1. These are the BAS-P SMG, Victus XMR sniper rifle, M13B assault rifle, and the Chimera assault rifle. The latter will be released sometime in the midseason period. The SMG and sniper are battle pass unlocks.

New Operators

If you haven’t played the campaign, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick is going to be an Operator in Season 1. He’ll also be released with Klaus, who is an unknown character coming in later in the season. A premium Operator named Zeus will be unlockable via the Battle Pass.

We then have the three FC players, Messi, Paul Pogba, and Neymar Jr. joining the roster in their own event. They are going to be available with their own bundles during the event.

CDL Moshpit

In preparation for the ranked playlists coming out in the future, players can jump into this mode to see what modes and maps they can look forward to when this feature is released.

Warzone 2 and DMZ Preload

What many people are excited about is the free-to-play section of Modern Warfare 2. Expect to start preloading this game on November 14 at 10 AM PST, just two days before the start of Season 1. You do not need the base game of MWII to get this.

Additional Warzone 2 and DMZ Details

These free experiences will be completely separate from the first Warzone. It’ll still maintain some features from the first WZ like loadouts, the Gulag, and vehicles. Players who have the base game will also have their Operators and Loadouts carried over into the game along with Battle Pass progression.

The DMZ mode is going to be heavily inspired by games like Escape from Tarkov. Think of it like being a roguelike game where you take on raids in a PvEvP setting. The stakes are high and you’re simultaneously trying to make it out alive while not losing all the progress you made. How this will work in a fast-paced Call of Duty setting is to be determined.

Just note that November 14 is the preload day for all Season 1 updates and Warzone/DMZ. November 16 is when the season and all the modes launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022