Fortnite: How to Get Battle Stars

Battle Stars are used to purchase items on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, but some players are understandably confused by this new system. The Battle Pass in Fortnite typically grants players a new reward every level, but the Season 7 Battle Pass changes things up by giving players more choices when they level up. Battle Stars are a new currency that you can use to get Battle Pass rewards, but some items cannot be purchased outright even if you have enough stars. Here’s everything you need to know about Battle Stars for the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass.

How to Get Battle Stars in Fortnite Season 7

Battle Stars are obtained every time you level up in Fortnite Season 7. When you gain a level during the season, you’ll receive five Battle Stars as a reward. You can use Battle Stars to purchase rewards on the Battle Pass menu, but you can only obtain items from Pages you have unlocked.

You can unlock new Pages by gaining levels. Typically, a new Page is unlocked every 10 levels, so you’ll unlock a new Page at level 10, 20, and so on. You can also unlock new Pages by purchasing rewards. For example, unlocking Page 2 only requires you to unlock three rewards, so you can buy the cheapest rewards from Page 1 and unlock Page 2 before reaching the required level. This method allows for player freedom when it comes to rewards. You don’t have to grind for a skin or item that you don’t want.

If you want the skin from a certain page, however, you’ll have to unlock everything else on the Page first. The Rick Sanchez skin, for example, is located on Page 10 of the Battle Pass. Every big-ticket item on each page has a prerequisite requirement that forces you to buy everything else on the Page with Battle Stars first before you can get it. That means if you want the skin on a given Page, you’ll have to spend your Battle Stars to unlock all the sprays, banners, emotes, and other cosmetics before you’re allowed to buy the skin. You’ll still have to spend Battle Stars for the skin, too, and most of them cost nine stars.

There are many other rewards coming during Fortnite Season 7 though, so you may want to save your Battle Stars for a later date. Superman is coming to the game sometime during the season, and while he’ll likely be locked behind a series of challenges like previous secret skins, you could also need to spend some Battle Stars to get him as well. Customizing Kymera also requires Battle Stars, so you’ll need to save up if you want to unlock the best parts for this unique skin. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is set to last until the middle of September though, so you have more than enough time to start saving.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.