While Fortnite is no stranger to DC Comics crossovers, Superman is finally available in the mega-popular battle royale title from Epic Games. Like Rick Sanchez, Superman is included with the Season 7 Battle Pass, although unlocking him isn’t as straightforward as the other characters. You’ll have to jump through a few extra hoops to add the Man of Steel to your Fortnite locker, just like Neymar Jr. last season and the Predator before that. Here’s how to get Superman in Fortnite.

How to Get Superman in Fortnite

To get Superman, you have to buy the Season 7 Battle Pass. This costs 950 V-Bucks, but you can get it for free if you’re an active Fortnite Crew subscriber. This membership gets you the current Battle Pass, a monthly allowance of V-Bucks, and additional rewards. Unfortunately, Superman is not unlockable at the moment. On the Battle Pass menu, the Man of Steel is advertised as “coming soon,” which makes sense given the fact that he is the “secret skin” for Season 7.

Every season has a bonus skin that is unlocked by doing challenges, and it looks like Superman is fulfilling that role in Season 7. Deadpool, Predator, and Neymar Jr. are three popular examples of this type of skin, so if you have those, then you know what to expect for this superhero skin. To unlock the Superman skin, you’ll have to complete a series of challenges once it is released. If previous seasons are anything to go by, then expect to see Superman in Fortnite in the next few weeks. Once the challenges are out, you’ll be able to earn the skin and other rewards like banners and sprays.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has a heavy sci-fi theme, bringing aliens and futuristic weaponry to the island. Because outer space is the theme for this season, Superman is a perfect fit because he’s from another planet. While most of the Battle Pass skins this season are original creations from Epic Games, there’s another crossover character that many fans will be excited to hear about: Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty. Unlike Superman, Rick is currently unlockable in the game as long as you make enough progress on the Battle Pass. Many more skins are likely to hit the Item Shop throughout the season, so keep an eye out for your favorite sci-fi characters as Season 7 progresses.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.