Fortnite: How to Get Neymar Jr – All Neymar Challenges Guide

Neymar Jr is the secret skin for Fortnite Season 6, and he’ll be available for players that have this season’s Battle Pass. To unlock the famous Brazilian soccer star in Fortnite, you’ll have to complete a series of small challenges, just like other secret skins in the past. The Neymar Jr challenges will go live in Fortnite on April 27 alongside the release of the v16.30 update. There are multiple styles, back blings, pickaxes, and more to unlock, so fans have a lot to look forward to for this collaboration. Here’s how to get the Neymar Jr skin and all of the other Neymar rewards in Fortnite.

How to Get Neymar Jr in Fortnite

To unlock Neymar Jr in Fortnite, you must complete 5 quests from island soccer players. Several soccer players have appeared on the island following the release of the Neymar skin, and these characters will give out quests that can be completed during matches. Just talking to one of these soccer players will unlock the Soccer Ball Emote Toy and the Neymar Jr Banner, and completing 3 quests from them will unlock the new Matador Loading Screen. Finally, finishing 5 quests from island soccer players will unlock the Neymar Jr Outfit.

There are many more Neymar Jr challenges to complete after unlocking the Neymar skin, and most of them require you to be wearing the outfit when you do them. Neymar has several styles and even a built-in emote that transforms him into his primal form, a very fitting transformation given this season’s theme.

All Neymar Challenges in Fortnite

These are all the Neymar Jr challenges and rewards in Fortnite.

Soccer Ball Emote Toy and Neymar Jr Banner – Talk to an Island Soccer Player

– Talk to an Island Soccer Player Matador Loading Screen – Complete 3 quests from Island Soccer Players

– Complete 3 quests from Island Soccer Players Neymar Jr Outfit – Complete 5 Quests from Island Soccer Players

– Complete 5 Quests from Island Soccer Players Joia Trophy Back Bling – Drop Kick the Soccer Ball Toy 500 Meters as Neymar Jr

– Drop Kick the Soccer Ball Toy 500 Meters as Neymar Jr Jaguar Strike Pickaxe – Score a Goal with the Soccer Ball Toy as Neymar Jr

– Score a Goal with the Soccer Ball Toy as Neymar Jr Shhh. Emote – Eliminate 3 Opponents as Neymar Jr

The above rewards are for completing the brand-new Neymar Jr quests, but there are even more soccer rewards to earn by completing Epic Quests. Epic Quests are already used to unlock alternate styles for the Battle Pass skins, and Neymar will be no exception. Complete Epic Quests to earn the following rewards for Neymar Jr.

I’m ready! Spray

Stealth Shot Emoticon

Hang Loose Celebration Emote

Aerial Acrobat Glider

Exhibition Style of the Neymar Jr Outfit, Jaguar Strike Pickaxe, and Aerial Acrobat Glider

How to Talk to an Island Soccer Player

Island soccer players are new NPCs that are scattered across the map. Just like normal NPCs, they hand out quests that give Gold Bars as rewards. To complete this challenge, all you have to do is find of these new characters and strike up a conversation. You don’t even have to do any quests until the next challenge. Finishing this challenge unlocks the Soccer Ball Emote Toy and the Neymar Jr Banner. Make sure to equip the Soccer Ball Toy, you’ll need it later.

How to Complete Quests from Island Soccer Players

Completing quests from island soccer players works the same as completing quests from any other NPC. Just walk up to them and choose whatever quests they have for you. NPC quests range from gathering certain items to eliminating other players. If you’ve been playing Fortnite at all for the past two seasons, you already know how these work. Completing 3 quests from island soccer players will unlock the Matador Loading Screen, and finishing 5 quests will unlock the Neymar Jr Outfit.

How to Drop Kick the Soccer Ball Toy 500 Meters as Neymar Jr

To complete this challenge, you must be wearing the Neymar Jr Outfit and have the Soccer Ball Toy equipped. All you have to do is find a very high place and then use the Soccer Ball Toy. Neymar kicks the ball when using this emote, and if you do it from a high place, it’ll go really far. You can drop at The Spire or the mountains on the southern edge of the island, or you can just build a giant stairway to heaven and kick the ball from the top. You can get this done in Team Rumble too, making the staircase strategy an easy choice because you’ll have a ton of materials. Completing this challenge unlocks the Joia Trophy Back Bling.

How to Score a Goal with the Soccer Ball Toy as Neymar Jr

For this quest, you’ll need to visit Pleasant Park. There’s a giant soccer field in the middle of the area, and this is where you need to go. Just approach one of the goals, use the Soccer Ball Emote, and score with the ball to finish this quest. You have to use the Soccer Ball Toy Emote for this. You can’t use the soccer ball that spawns in the middle of the field. Of course, you also need to have the Neymar skin and Soccer Ball Toy Emote equipped for this challenge to work. Finishing this quest will unlock the Jaguar Strike Pickaxe.

How to Eliminate 3 Opponents as Neymar Jr

This quest is pretty self-explanatory. Just wear the Neymar Jr Outfit and get 3 kills. You can even do this in Team Rumble, making it the easiest challenge on this list. Completing this challenge unlocks the “Shhh.” Emote, which transforms Neymar Jr into one of his primal forms. It’s a built-in emote too, so you don’t have to worry about equipping it.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.