Fortnite: How to Get the Predator Skin

Predator is this season’s secret skin in Fortnite, and you have to complete a certain number of challenges to unlock him. You won’t be able to earn the skin right off the bat because most of the challenges aren’t available yet. Like the secret skins that came before it, the Predator challenges will be doled out over time. Thankfully, it looks like it won’t take an entire season to finish them all, as the final set of challenges is set to unlock just seven days after the most recent update released.

How to Get the Predator Skin in Fortnite

To unlock the Predator skin, you must complete a certain number of Predator challenges. The first three challenges are available now, while the remaining six are set to unlock on January 20. There are nine challenges in total, but you likely will not need to complete every single one to get the skin.

These are all the Predator challenges in Fortnite so far.

Find mysterious pod (Banner Icon)

(Banner Icon) Talk with Beef Boss, Remedy, and Dummy (Plasma Caster Reticle)

(Plasma Caster Reticle) Collect Medkits (Heat Vision Hunter)

(Heat Vision Hunter) Collect Legendary Weapons or rarer

Find the Mysterious Pod

The mysterious pod is located in the northwestern corner of Stealthy Stronghold. It should be fairly easy to find, but you can always check our guide for the exact location. Completing this challenge will unlock the Predator Banner Icon.

Talk with Beef Boss, Remedy, and Dummy

These are three NPCs that can be found scattered throughout the map. Beef Boss can be found at the Durr Burger restaurant west of Weeping Woods or the Durr Burger food truck east of Stealthy Stronghold. Remedy is located in a house northeast of Pleasant Park. Dummy resides north of Pleasant Park. You can check our NPC Locations guide for more details. Completing this challenge will unlock the Plasma Caster Reticle.

Collect Medkits

This challenge is fairly straightforward. All you have to do is collect three Medkits. You don’t have to have all three at once or even get them in the same game. Just pick up three of them whenever and you’ll complete the challenge. They commonly spawn in chests and as floor loot, so you should be able to knock this challenge out quickly. Completing this challenge will unlock the Heat Vision Hunter Spray.

Collect Legendary Weapons or Rarer

This challenge is easy. All you need to do is pick up one Legendary weapon. Legendary weapons are colored orange. They’re hard to find, but you’re basically guaranteed to find one if you can make it to the top 10 of a match. You can also get lucky by searching chests.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.